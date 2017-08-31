New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marcus Maddison signs new Peterborough deal

A general view of The London Road Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Crawley Town at The London Road Stadium on August 31, 2013
© Getty Images
Peterborough United announce that midfielder Marcus Maddison has penned a new three-year contract with the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Midfielder Marcus Maddison has opted to sign a new three-year contract with Peterborough.

After netting 32 goals in 130 appearances in all competitions, Maddison has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded players in the third tier.

On social media, chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that with the 23-year-old having less than a year remaining on his contract, the club had expected Maddison to move on at the end of the campaign.

However, on Thursday morning, Maddison contacted MacAnthony over the opportunity to sign a fresh deal with the League One outfit, which has led to a prompt announcement from the club.

Peterborough have won each of their first four league games this season, with the club sitting two points clear at the top of the standings.

Preston North End manager Graham Westley shouts instructions to his team during the npower League One match between Preston North End and MK Dons at Deepdale on October 14, 2012
Read Next:
Westley appointed Peterborough boss
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcus Maddison, Darragh MacAnthony, Football
Your Comments
More Peterborough United News
A general view of The London Road Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Crawley Town at The London Road Stadium on August 31, 2013
Marcus Maddison signs new Peterborough deal
 Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Clubs interested in loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman?
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
Bolton promoted to ChampionshipCoulibaly 'in talks with Egyptian clubs'Terry: 'I did not deserve red card'Grant McCann astonished by Begovic saveResult: Chelsea breeze past Posh in FA Cup
Team News: Nine changes for Chelsea ahead of Posh clashLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough - as it happenedMan Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundFirst-round debutants handed Oxford United tieBolton announce quartet of signings
> Peterborough United Homepage



Tables
 