Midfielder Marcus Maddison has opted to sign a new three-year contract with Peterborough.

After netting 32 goals in 130 appearances in all competitions, Maddison has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded players in the third tier.

On social media, chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that with the 23-year-old having less than a year remaining on his contract, the club had expected Maddison to move on at the end of the campaign.

However, on Thursday morning, Maddison contacted MacAnthony over the opportunity to sign a fresh deal with the League One outfit, which has led to a prompt announcement from the club.

Peterborough have won each of their first four league games this season, with the club sitting two points clear at the top of the standings.