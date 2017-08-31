Ryan Shawcross pens new Stoke City deal

Stoke City announce that captain Ryan Shawcross has signed a new four-year contract.

After a successful loan period from Manchester United, Shawcross completed a permanent switch to the Potters in January 2008 but the centre-back began this campaign with just a year remaining on his existing deal.

However, at a time when clubs may have been eyeing a move for the player, Stoke have revealed that the long-serving 29-year-old has committed his future to the Premier League outfit until 2021.

During that time, Shawcross has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded defenders in the club's history, with 383 appearances being made in all competitions.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has brought in Kurt Zouma, Bruno Martins Indi and Kevin Wimmer this summer, but they will now compete for a starting role alongside the team's captain.