New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ryan Shawcross pens new Stoke City deal

Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
© Getty Images
Stoke City announce that captain Ryan Shawcross has signed a new four-year contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Stoke City have announced that captain Ryan Shawcross has signed a new four-year contract.

After a successful loan period from Manchester United, Shawcross completed a permanent switch to the Potters in January 2008 but the centre-back began this campaign with just a year remaining on his existing deal.

However, at a time when clubs may have been eyeing a move for the player, Stoke have revealed that the long-serving 29-year-old has committed his future to the Premier League outfit until 2021.

During that time, Shawcross has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded defenders in the club's history, with 383 appearances being made in all competitions.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has brought in Kurt Zouma, Bruno Martins Indi and Kevin Wimmer this summer, but they will now compete for a starting role alongside the team's captain.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Wimmer finalises £18m Stoke move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma, Bruno Martins Indi, Kevin Wimmer, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Ryan Shawcross pens new Stoke City deal
 Philipp Wollscheid of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Bournemouth on September 26, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, United Kingdom.
Philipp Wollscheid joins Metz from Stoke City
 Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Stoke City 'revive Fabian Delph interest'
Bojan 'heading for Alaves on loan'Wimmer finalises £18m Stoke moveKevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'Stoke 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'
Rodriguez: 'First goal means everything'Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeHughes "hopeful" over new Stoke signings
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
 