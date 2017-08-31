New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fabian Orellana 'to leave Valencia for Leganes'

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Chilean attacker Fabian Orellana will leave Valencia on Friday to join Leganes on a season-long loan, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Fabian Orellana will reportedly leave Valencia on Friday to join Leganes on a season-long loan.

The 31-year-old only joined Los Che from Celta Vigo in January, but according to Onda Cero, he is not in the plans of new head coach Marcelino for the 2017-18 campaign.

The report claims that Getafe expressed an interest in the experienced attacker, but Leganes have won the race for his signature, with the deal to be completed on Friday once the official paperwork has been signed.

Orellana has also previously represented Granada in Spain between 2010 and 2013.

If the move goes through, the Chilean will join a Leganes team that have won both of their league matches at the start of the new season.

Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
Read Next:
Leganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fabian Orellana, Marcelino, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Fabian Orellana 'to leave Valencia for Leganes'
 United winger Nani in action against AIK on August 6, 2013
Ex-Manchester United star Nani joins Lazio on season-long loan from Valencia
 Marcos Llorente of Real Madrid runs with the ball during the UEFA Youth League Semi Final match between Real Madrid and Benfica Lisbon at Colovray Stadion on April 11, 2014 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Real Madrid 'block Marcos Llorente loan exit'
Malaga, Real Betis want Nani?Result: Asensio spares Real Madrid's blushesKondogbia signs loan deal with ValenciaValencia consider Andreas Pereira offer?Valencia sign Murillo on loan from Inter
Arsenal confirm sale of Gabriel PaulistaReport: Gabriel to join Valencia for £10mChelsea deal for Joao Cancelo imminent?Valencia want Arsenal defender Gabriel?Alvaro Negredo completes Besiktas move
> Valencia Homepage
More Leganes News
A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Fabian Orellana 'to leave Valencia for Leganes'
 Sports Mole logo
La Liga trio 'eye Ivi Lopez move'
 Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
Leganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral deal
Leganes 'considering name change'Newcastle keen on Pires, Gray?Result: Real Madrid back on top of La LigaLive Commentary: Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: No Bale, Ronaldo, Kroos for Madrid
Result: Late Messi penalty saves lacklustre BarcaLive Commentary: Barcelona 2-1 Leganes - as it happenedFulham's Sanchez 'close to Leganes loan'Asier Garitano doubts Mariano Diaz moveResult: Bale nets twice as Real Madrid ease past Leganes
> Leganes Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 