Chilean attacker Fabian Orellana will leave Valencia on Friday to join Leganes on a season-long loan, according to a report.

The 31-year-old only joined Los Che from Celta Vigo in January, but according to Onda Cero, he is not in the plans of new head coach Marcelino for the 2017-18 campaign.

The report claims that Getafe expressed an interest in the experienced attacker, but Leganes have won the race for his signature, with the deal to be completed on Friday once the official paperwork has been signed.

Orellana has also previously represented Granada in Spain between 2010 and 2013.

If the move goes through, the Chilean will join a Leganes team that have won both of their league matches at the start of the new season.