Live Commentary: Man City 0-0 Feyenoord

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League group-stage tie between Manchester City and Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium.
City are already assured of a place in the last 16 of the competition for a fifth-successive season and are now aiming to secure top spot.
The out-of-form visitors are clinging to hope that they can finish in third, meanwhile, having lost all four Group F matches so far and conceded 12 goals in the process.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
With kickoff now less than five minutes away at the Etihad Stadium, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps.
Pep Guardiola: "Both [Aguero and Jesus] have different qualities - they deserve to play. They have a lot of games and they have to be ready. It is the toughest decision. Yeah, [they could play together] in the moment we had Mendy. When you have Mendy, he can play wide and the winger can go inside. Fabian Delph cannot do that. Without Mendy, Leroy Sane has to go wide, which is why they don't play together."
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "The first game we played against them at home, it was an outstanding performance from City. They have only drawn once, against Everton at home. All the other teams couldn't cope with the level they have and the football they are showing. I don't think you will find a person in this room, or Europe or the world even, to say that City are not one of the best teams at the moment."
Feyenoord have lost 11 Champions League games in a row and have just one win in 13 going further back - a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in September 2002 - how times have changed since then! Away from home in Europe is a similarly bleak tale, as a 3-0 win over Standard Liege in the Europa League in 2014 is their only triumph in 17 attempts since that memorable night at St James' Park 15 years ago.
These two sides have met on just one previous occasion in UEFA competition, coming in the reverse meeting two months ago. John Stones, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all netted for Manchester City in the opening 25 minutes, before Stones added his second before full time - the perfect way to start their 2017-18 European campaign. Feyenoord have played in England 10 times in the past, meanwhile, losing three of the last four - most recently going down 4-0 to Manchester United last season.
© Offside
© Getty Images
STARTING XI: Jones; Van Beek, Haps, Diks, Tapia; Vilhena, Amrabat, Toornstra; Boetius, Larsson, Berghuis
SUBS: Vermeer, St. Juste, Nelom, Nieuwkoop, Jorgensen, Basacikoglu, Kramer
STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo; Gundogan, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo
SUBS: Bravo, Foden, Delph, D.Silva, Fernandinho, Diaz, Jesus