Live Commentary: Man City 0-0 Feyenoord

The out-of-form visitors are clinging to hope that they can finish in third, meanwhile, having lost all four Group F matches so far and conceded 12 goals in the process.

City are already assured of a place in the last 16 of the competition for a fifth-successive season and are now aiming to secure top spot.

11 min City have started well enough as they continue to knock the ball around. De Bruyne popped up in a good position down the right a few moments ago and Danilo has also had a shot - keep this up and they should find the breakthrough soon enough.

9 min SHOT! Nice ball over the top for De Bruyne to race on to, and he sent in a delightful first-time cross. Sterling did not gamble and the ball was cleared away, with Danilo blasting when from the next opportunity - the first meaningful shot of the game.

7 min The Citizens being allowed to knock the ball around at will, as Feyenoord sit back and soak up the pressure. The visitors counter down the left and look dangerous when Larsson gets on the ball, but he could not get a shot away on goal.

5 min City unbeaten here in 24 European matches, remember, while Feyenoord have lost 11 in a row (including qualifiers). The form guide also suggests that this one should end with a fairly comfortable win in the home side's favour, too.

3 min City the side on top at the moment, looking to find their feet. Not easy for them, with half the team being changed on the back of that 2-0 win at Leicester, but there is still more than enough quality in the side to get the job done.

1 min KICKOFF! Dutch visitors Feyenoord get us up and running at a wet and windy Etihad Stadium, backed by a vocal away following. Far from sold-out this evening, with the home fans in attendance hoping for another five-star show.

7.43pm Guardiola explaining why he feels the need to rotate between Aguero and Jesus, which has worked just fine so far. Two months on from the previous meeting between these two sides, not a great deal has changed as far as City are concerned - they continue to look a real force, winning 16 and drawing one of their 17 matches this term. Another point tonight may be enough to see them through to the last 16 as group winners. © SilverHub

7.41pm MANAGERS' THOUGHTS! With kickoff now less than five minutes away at the Etihad Stadium, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Pep Guardiola: "Both [Aguero and Jesus] have different qualities - they deserve to play. They have a lot of games and they have to be ready. It is the toughest decision. Yeah, [they could play together] in the moment we had Mendy. When you have Mendy, he can play wide and the winger can go inside. Fabian Delph cannot do that. Without Mendy, Leroy Sane has to go wide, which is why they don't play together." Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "The first game we played against them at home, it was an outstanding performance from City. They have only drawn once, against Everton at home. All the other teams couldn't cope with the level they have and the football they are showing. I don't think you will find a person in this room, or Europe or the world even, to say that City are not one of the best teams at the moment."

7.39pm DID YOU KNOW? Feyenoord have lost 11 Champions League games in a row and have just one win in 13 going further back - a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in September 2002 - how times have changed since then! Away from home in Europe is a similarly bleak tale, as a 3-0 win over Standard Liege in the Europa League in 2014 is their only triumph in 17 attempts since that memorable night at St James' Park 15 years ago.

7.37pm Throw a 4-1 home defeat to Ajax into the mix and it is fair to say that all is not well in Rotterdam at this moment in time. Overall it is three wins in 14 matches, having lost all four of their previous Champions League matches this term to give them a goal difference of -9, compared to City's +9 - if ever a stat could highlight two sides' contrasting forms. It has not been a great return to the Champions League for them, then, and they will likely also miss out on third place to Napoli as things stand.

7.35pm They are languishing in seventh place now, however, 14 points off PSV Eindhoven who have dropped points in just one of their 12 matches - same as City, then! Feyenoord started the season well with four-successive wins, including one by a five-goal margin, but one win in eight has followed since September 9. Three draws in a row heading into this fixture may well have already cost them any chance they had of retaining their crown, even with two-third of the campaign left to play.

7.33pm Tonight's visitors are heading in the opposition direction, however, as they have followed up last term's title-winning success in a disappointing manner. Under the watch of Giovanni van Bronckhorst , who spent a few years with Rangers and a couple more with Arsenal - helping the Gunners beat City 5-1 in 2003 - they finished top of the pile for the first time in 18 years with a 3-1 win over Heracles on the final day; Dirk Kuyt scoring a hat-trick in that clash at De Kuip before retiring on a high.

7.31pm Guardiola was very much brought to the Etihad Stadium with the intention of turning City into a European force, though his first campaign at the helm turned into a real disappointment. The Catalan endured his first trophyless campaign in senior management and admitted that he likely would have been sacked had he still been at Bayern Munich or Barcelona. A summer splurge, strengthening the full-back positions more than anything else, has helped improve City massively, and they look good value to win a trophy or two in 2018.

7.29pm That loss to Juve was their fourth in six European matches at the Etihad Stadium, but they have since improved on that record drastically and are now seen as a real force. This is their seventh-successive appearance at this stage, and they have made it through to the knockout stages five times in a row. Only once have they made it as far as the semi-finals, though, when going down 1-0 to eventual champions Real Madrid in 2016 under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini.

7.27pm Man City have won two of their previous three meetings against Dutch sides, drawing the other game in that run, though they have conceded two goals in each of those. Most recently, they were held 2-2 by Ajax in 2012 when they were still finding their feet in the competition, having previously beaten FC Twente 3-2 twice in a row in the UEFA Cup. The Citizens are currently unbeaten in their last 12 home Champions League matches, meanwhile, winning nine of those since a 2-1 reverse to Juventus in 2015.

7.25pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! These two sides have met on just one previous occasion in UEFA competition, coming in the reverse meeting two months ago. John Stones, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all netted for Manchester City in the opening 25 minutes, before Stones added his second before full time - the perfect way to start their 2017-18 European campaign. Feyenoord have played in England 10 times in the past, meanwhile, losing three of the last four - most recently going down 4-0 to Manchester United last season. © Offside

7.23pm Guardiola's focus may instead be on games against Huddersfield town and Southampton in quick succession over the next eight days, before welcoming West Ham United a few days before that aforementioned trip to Shakhtar. No wonder Guardiola wants to seal things tonight - travelling to Ukraine with a full-strength side, with Manchester United also on the horizon, is the last thing he wants. If all goes to plan tonight, the Citizens can send a second-string side to Donetsk in a fortnight.

7.21pm Shakhtar, currently second in Group F and three points behind City, head to third-in-the-table Napoli this evening. If they were to win that and the Citizens dropped points against Feyenoord, we will have a straight shootout for top spot on December 6. It is worth remembering that City won the previous fixture between those sides 2-0, so they would have to lose by a greater margin to finish in second. Anyway, for all that to happen would take a pretty remarkable turn of events.

7.19pm It would be wrong to say that it is now or never for City as far as their aspirations of winning this competition go, but it does feel as though the stars are aligning for them to go all the way. The Premier League leaders round off their group-stage campaign with a trip to Shakhtar in a couple of weeks' time - a trip that they will hope is essentially a dead-rubber, although there could well still be plenty riding on that fixture in Ukraine.

7.17pm Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid - the latter being perennial winners of the competition in recent years - may have something to say about that, of course, though Juve and Madrid are struggling domestically and have to get their house in order sharpish. Barca look solid in the Spanish top flight, proving all their pre-season critics wrong by dropping points just once all term so far. Napoli, looking very strong in Italy, are at risk of failing to emerge out of Group F as they have prioritised the league.

7.15pm One of those games may well be written off as a dead-rubber, should all go to plan over the next couple of hours. That is because City have already done the hard work in Group F, beating Feyenoord in their opener and then seeing off Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli (twice) to top the standings, with 12 goals scored and just three conceded to emerge as the favourites to win the competition. Not bad for a team that has reached the last four just once before!

7.13pm During their incredible ongoing winning run, City have brushed aside the lesser teams and also carved out victories against the best English football has to offer, with Championship Wolves arguably coming closest to beating them when going all the way to penalties last month. The Citizens now have 13 games in the next 42 days between now and January 2, so Guardiola will have to start rotating his side more and more as we enter the Christmas and New Year period.

7.11pm Guardiola was quick to point out in the opening weeks of the season that his side also started well last term before fading away. Unlike then, though, the Citizens have showed no signs of slowing down as winter approaches and, if anything, they look more rounded now than ever before. Sixteen wins and one draw from their first 17 matches of 2017-18 really is remarkable - good enough to see them as the bookies' favourites to win each competition that they have entered.

7.09pm Pep wanting to get the job done tonight, then, as he opts against throwing in a couple of his younger players. City have still yet to lose a game this term, last doing so some 24 games ago in the FA Cup semi-final, and have been tipped by some to go the whole Premier League campaign unbeaten. That would be a truly remarkable feat, even more impressive than the Arsenal Invincibles in many ways due to the increased competition, but Guardiola is trying his best to play down the hype.

7.07pm A first Champions League start for Eliaquim Mangala since the semi-final meeting with Real Madrid in May 2016. The Frenchman has been overlooked since Pep Guardiola since the Catalan's arrival 16 months ago, but in the absence of John Stones and Vincent Kompany he is given a chance to impress alongside Nicolas Otamendi. © Getty Images

7.05pm Elsewhere, Sven van Beek and Ranato Tapia make up the heart of defence and Kevin Diks comes in at right-back, replacing Bart Nieuwkoop who is joined on the bench by Jeremiah St. Juste. Berghuis is one to keep an eye on tonight, having set up three goals for the Netherlands against Romania earlier this month, and he must be careful as he is one yellow away from suspension. Sickness bug victim Jorgensen, recently linked with Wolves, played almost a full part in Denmark's win over Northern Ireland.

7.03pm Karim El Ahmadi is also among the absentees this evening as he is serving a European ban, so Jens Toornstra is handed a starting role in central midfield - a no doubt overworked central midfield, if City's games this term are anything to go by. Brad Jones, who knows English football well from his time at Middlesbrough, Liverpool and an array of other clubs, is handed the captain's armband for the evening.

7.01pm In terms of the visitors, they have been rocked by the absence of striker Nicolai Jorgensen to illness. The Denmark international has been feeling under the weather for the past 24 hours and is only fit enough for a place among the subs, with Jean-Paul Boetius tasked with leading the line in his absence. Sam Larsson will play out on the left, meanwhile, and Steven Berghuis is selected on the opposite side in what is essentially a 4-3-3 hybrid formation.

6.59pm FEYENOORD TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Jones; Van Beek, Haps, Diks, Tapia; Vilhena, Amrabat, Toornstra; Boetius, Larsson, Berghuis SUBS: Vermeer, St. Juste, Nelom, Nieuwkoop, Jorgensen, Basacikoglu, Kramer

6.57pm Aguero was always likely to get the nod tonight, meanwhile, with Gabriel Jesus named among the subs. The Argentina international netted against Napoli last time out in the Champions League to overtake Eric Brook as City's all-time leading scorer with 177, and his goalscoring form throughout the campaign has been as impressive as ever. Jesus has been just as lively, though, scoring 15 goals in his 21 Premier League outings since arriving earlier this year.

6.55pm Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the other two players to retain their places in the starting XI, with the former likely partnering Toure and Gundogan in a three-man midfield, while Sterling will link up with Bernardo Silva and Aguero in the forward line. De Bruyne is just one yellow card from an automatic one-match ban, incidentally - the only City player currently walking a disciplinary tightrope.

6.53pm Six changes made by Guardiola in all from the 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out - another assured display at the King Power Stadium that kept them well clear at the top of the division. Eliaquim Mangala, Nicolas Otamendi, Danilo, Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all come into the side, meaning that Kyle Walker is the only member of the back four to retain his place from that weekend victory. Ederson, perhaps surprisingly, remains between the sticks.

6.51pm Starting with a look at the home team, Guardiola has indeed rotated his squad - though perhaps not as much as some would have expected. The Catalan coach hinted that youngsters Ben Foden and Brahim Diaz would start, but they are instead made to wait for their full debuts as they are only among the subs. Foden has yet to feature for the senior side at all; Spain Under-21s international Diaz has 10 minutes under his belt.

6.49pm MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo; Gundogan, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo SUBS: Bravo, Foden, Delph, D.Silva, Fernandinho, Diaz, Jesus

6.47pm There are a few different permutations heading into tonight's Group F fixtures, although the bottom line is simple - a City victory, combined with anything less than three points for Shakhtar against Napoli, and they will go through as group winners with a game to spare. Home boss Pep Guardiola hinted that he would rotate his side for tonight's game, potentially meaning a couple of full debuts...