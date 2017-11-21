Team News: Guardiola rings changes against Feyenoord

Manchester City make seven changes from the side which beat Leicester City ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League Group F home clash with Feyenoord.

Pep Guardiola has made widescale changes to Manchester City ahead of their Champions League Group F encounter with Feyenoord.

Just four players - Ederson, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - retain their starting XI spots from Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Danilo, Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero come into the side, already assured of a place in the knockout stages, while 17-year-old Phil Foden is on the bench.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have made four changes to their XI from the weekend's 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo, with Kevin Diks, Renato Tapia, Sofyan Amrabat and Jean Paul-Boetius coming into the side.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo; Gundogan, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling; Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Foden, Delph, Silva, Fernandinho, Diaz, G Jesus

Feyenoord: Jones; Haps, Tapia, van Beek, Diks; Vilhena, Toornstra, Amrabat; Larsson, Boetius, Berghuis

Subs: Vermeer, St. Juste, Nelom, Nieuwkoop, Jorgensen, Basacikoglu, Kramer

