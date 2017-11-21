Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Feyenoord
 
LIVE

Team News: Pep Guardiola rings the changes as Manchester City host Feyenoord

Team News: Guardiola rings changes against Feyenoord
© Offside
Manchester City make seven changes from the side which beat Leicester City ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League Group F home clash with Feyenoord.
By and Giuseppe Labellarte, Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Pep Guardiola has made widescale changes to Manchester City ahead of their Champions League Group F encounter with Feyenoord.

Just four players - Ederson, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - retain their starting XI spots from Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Danilo, Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero come into the side, already assured of a place in the knockout stages, while 17-year-old Phil Foden is on the bench.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have made four changes to their XI from the weekend's 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo, with Kevin Diks, Renato Tapia, Sofyan Amrabat and Jean Paul-Boetius coming into the side.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo; Gundogan, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling; Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Foden, Delph, Silva, Fernandinho, Diaz, G Jesus

Feyenoord: Jones; Haps, Tapia, van Beek, Diks; Vilhena, Toornstra, Amrabat; Larsson, Boetius, Berghuis
Subs: Vermeer, St. Juste, Nelom, Nieuwkoop, Jorgensen, Basacikoglu, Kramer

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger offers a hand to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola following the FA Cup semi-final on April 23, 2017
Read Next:
Combined XI: Man City vs. Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Danile, Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero, Phil Foden, Kevin Diks, Renato Tapia, Sofyan Amrabat, Jean Paul-Boetius, Danilo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Team News: Guardiola rings changes against FeyenoordSergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'Guardiola: 'Pulis is an amazing man'Man City Newsdesk Live: De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, moreXhaka: 'Arsenal still in title race'
Guardiola: 'City must react to injuries'Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'Gallagher defends referee over KompanyWenger: 'Man City are on another planet'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Feyenoord News
Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord
 Sergio Aguero celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Team News: Pep Guardiola rings the changes as Manchester City host Feyenoord
 Club Brugge's Andres Francisco Silva vies for the ball with Copenhagen's Nicolai Jorgensen during the UEFA Europe League Group B football match Club Brugge vs Copenhagen on October 23, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers consider move for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen?
This weekend's biggest games in world footballRobin van Persie to re-join Feyenoord?Van Bronckhorst: 'We could never recover'Result: Man City cruise to win over FeyenoordLive Commentary: Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City - as it happened
Team News: Ederson starts for Man CityEverton beat Arsenal, United to Dutch youth?Monaco sign Kongolo on long-term dealVan Persie emerges as Palace target?Report: Everton consider Jorgensen swoop
> Feyenoord Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 