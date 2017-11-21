Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'Tony Pulis is an amazing man'

Guardiola: 'Pulis is an amazing man'
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he is "really disappointed" for sacked West Brom boss Tony Pulis, describing the Welshman as an 'amazing, gentle man'.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 14:08 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he hopes Tony Pulis earns another job in the Premier League in the near future.

On Monday, West Bromwich Albion announced that they had parted ways with Pulis after a run of just two wins from 21 games in the Premier League.

However, Guardiola has expressed his disappointment over the decision, claiming that the Welshman is an 'amazing, gentle man'.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "First, I can say a big hug for Tony, like before with [former West Ham boss Slaven] Bilic.

"Today, it is like this. When I was young, they said in England they respected a lot the contracts and the managers were never sacked. Now, it is so, so difficult. Wherever, it is the same. We have to accept that, we know that.

"Everybody knows when we don't have results, managers here can win the Premier League and months later they will be sacked. You have to work within that situation.

"I am really disappointed because I have a great relationship with Tony Pulis. Every time we went against West Brom he was an amazing man, so gentle. Always, we would drink a good red wine. Hopefully we can do it again in the future."

Guardiola had already faced Pulis twice at The Hawthorns this season, with a 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup being followed by a 3-2 triumph in the Premier League.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
West Brom want boss with PL experience?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Tony Pulis, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Sergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'Guardiola: 'Pulis is an amazing man'Man City Newsdesk Live: De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, moreXhaka: 'Arsenal still in title race'Guardiola: 'City must react to injuries'
Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'Gallagher defends referee over KompanyWenger: 'Man City are on another planet'Man City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis 'set for West Bromwich Albion crunch talks'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'Tony Pulis is an amazing man'
West Brom want boss with PL experience?Wales put Tony Pulis on wishlist?West Brom 'eyeing Allardyce swoop'Tony Pulis: "Expectations have risen"Megson to take temporary charge of Baggies
West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?West Brom board considering Pulis future?West Bromwich Albion want Michael O'Neill?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 