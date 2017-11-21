Guardiola: 'Pulis is an amazing man'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he is "really disappointed" for sacked West Brom boss Tony Pulis, describing the Welshman as an 'amazing, gentle man'.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he hopes Tony Pulis earns another job in the Premier League in the near future.

On Monday, West Bromwich Albion announced that they had parted ways with Pulis after a run of just two wins from 21 games in the Premier League.

However, Guardiola has expressed his disappointment over the decision, claiming that the Welshman is an 'amazing, gentle man'.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "First, I can say a big hug for Tony, like before with [former West Ham boss Slaven] Bilic.

"Today, it is like this. When I was young, they said in England they respected a lot the contracts and the managers were never sacked. Now, it is so, so difficult. Wherever, it is the same. We have to accept that, we know that.

"Everybody knows when we don't have results, managers here can win the Premier League and months later they will be sacked. You have to work within that situation.

"I am really disappointed because I have a great relationship with Tony Pulis. Every time we went against West Brom he was an amazing man, so gentle. Always, we would drink a good red wine. Hopefully we can do it again in the future."

Guardiola had already faced Pulis twice at The Hawthorns this season, with a 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup being followed by a 3-2 triumph in the Premier League.