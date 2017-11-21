Man City Newsdesk Live: De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, more

Pep Guardiola's side have left the rest in their dust in the Premier League so far this season, enjoying an eight-point lead at the top of the table after only 12 games.

Arsenal are even further behind - indeed, the lowest of the top six - but despite a 12-gap separating them from the runaway leaders, Granit Xhaka is refusing to give up the chase.

"I think in football everything is possible. Manchester City, at the moment, are on a very good run, they're doing very well and others have dropped points - which they haven't done - but it's conceivable that they could drop points as well," he told Sky Sports News.

"They might not continue as they have been. But our aim is just to focus on ourselves. We know we need to work and we're convinced that we can compete at the top.

"Everything's possible, I'm a person who thinks realistically but has dreams and fantasies as well. In football, everything is always possible."

