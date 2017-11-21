General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City Newsdesk Live: Kevin De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, more

Man City Newsdesk Live: De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, more
© SilverHub
Keep up with all of the latest Manchester City news and rumours throughout the day, as well as build-up to the Champions League encounter with Feyenoord.
By , Editor and Barney Corkhill, Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Manchester City news and speculation, as well as full build-up to tonight's Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

City are one of the form teams in Europe right now and boast a 100% record in the competition so far. Another at the Etihad Stadium this evening - which would be their 17th in a row across all competitions - could be enough to secure top spot in Group F having already clinched qualification for the last 16.

We will bring you all of the build-up to the match as well as the breaking news and latest transfer speculation including rumours regarding the future of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
11.05amARSENAL NOT GIVING UP MAN CITY CHASE

Pep Guardiola's side have left the rest in their dust in the Premier League so far this season, enjoying an eight-point lead at the top of the table after only 12 games.

Arsenal are even further behind - indeed, the lowest of the top six - but despite a 12-gap separating them from the runaway leaders, Granit Xhaka is refusing to give up the chase.

"I think in football everything is possible. Manchester City, at the moment, are on a very good run, they're doing very well and others have dropped points - which they haven't done - but it's conceivable that they could drop points as well," he told Sky Sports News.

"They might not continue as they have been. But our aim is just to focus on ourselves. We know we need to work and we're convinced that we can compete at the top.

"Everything's possible, I'm a person who thinks realistically but has dreams and fantasies as well. In football, everything is always possible."
You can read more on that story by clicking here.


10.48amREAL MADRID WANT KEVIN DE BRUYNE

It should perhaps come as no surprise that some of Europe's biggest clubs are circling for Man City players considering their current form, and Kevin De Bruyne is the latest to be linked with an exit.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to make the Belgium international his latest Galactico having seen De Bruyne register nine assists and score four goals across all competitions so far this season.

The European champions have suffered a poor start to the season by their own high standards and already sit 10 points adrift of Barcelona, forcing Perez into action in the transfer market.

Madrid could be willing to pay up to €100m (£88.6m) for De Bruyne, although Pep Guardiola is still hopeful that the midfielder will sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Read more about that transfer story by clicking here.


10.44amGOOD MORNING!

Welcome to Sports Mole's dedicated live blog for all things Manchester City! Stick with us throughout today as we count down to tonight's Champions League clash with Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium, which could see City clinch top spot in Group F.

Pep Guardiola's side have been unstoppable of late, stringing together a sensational 16 consecutive wins across all competitions including all four of their Champions League contests. City have emerged as one of the favourites to go all of the way and lift the trophy as a result, and it would be a major shock if they slipped up this evening following such a good run of form.

CL Group F on Nov 21, 2017

Guardiola has hinted that he could hand debuts to the likes of Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz tonight too, so we will keep you abreast of all the latest team news as and when it arrives throughout the day.


Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Real Madrid 'eye £89m De Bruyne swoop'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Man City Newsdesk Live: De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, moreXhaka: 'Arsenal still in title race'Guardiola: 'City must react to injuries'Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'
Gallagher defends referee over KompanyWenger: 'Man City are on another planet'Man City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'De Bruyne hails "outstanding" DelphKompany: 'Stones can return stronger'
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 