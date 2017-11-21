Man City Newsdesk Live: De Bruyne latest, Feyenoord build-up, more

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Manchester City news and speculation, as well as full build-up to tonight's Champions League clash with Feyenoord.
City are one of the form teams in Europe right now and boast a 100% record in the competition so far. Another at the Etihad Stadium this evening - which would be their 17th in a row across all competitions - could be enough to secure top spot in Group F having already clinched qualification for the last 16.
We will bring you all of the build-up to the match as well as the breaking news and latest transfer speculation including rumours regarding the future of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.
Pep Guardiola's side have left the rest in their dust in the Premier League so far this season, enjoying an eight-point lead at the top of the table after only 12 games.
Arsenal are even further behind - indeed, the lowest of the top six - but despite a 12-gap separating them from the runaway leaders, Granit Xhaka is refusing to give up the chase.
"I think in football everything is possible. Manchester City, at the moment, are on a very good run, they're doing very well and others have dropped points - which they haven't done - but it's conceivable that they could drop points as well," he told Sky Sports News.
"They might not continue as they have been. But our aim is just to focus on ourselves. We know we need to work and we're convinced that we can compete at the top.
"Everything's possible, I'm a person who thinks realistically but has dreams and fantasies as well. In football, everything is always possible."
It should perhaps come as no surprise that some of Europe's biggest clubs are circling for Man City players considering their current form, and Kevin De Bruyne is the latest to be linked with an exit.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to make the Belgium international his latest Galactico having seen De Bruyne register nine assists and score four goals across all competitions so far this season.
The European champions have suffered a poor start to the season by their own high standards and already sit 10 points adrift of Barcelona, forcing Perez into action in the transfer market.
Madrid could be willing to pay up to €100m (£88.6m) for De Bruyne, although Pep Guardiola is still hopeful that the midfielder will sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.
