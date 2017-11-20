Guardiola: 'City must react to injuries'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that the hamstring injury sustained by John Stones will provide a major test to their title credentials.

Stones is expected to miss the busy Christmas period after picking up a hamstring injury during the 2-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium, with Guardiola suggesting that he could face up to six weeks on the sidelines.

There was better news in the shape of Vincent Kompany returning from his own injury layoff at the weekend, but Guardiola acknowledged that the loss of Stones at such a key period is a significant blow.

"We don't have a big squad. It is a big pity we lost a month and a half of Vincent Kompany in the national team and now John Stones. To win the titles we need all the squad, especially important players like John and Vinny," he told reporters.

"On the other side, we have an opportunity. We have to play 12 games in a short space of time with only three central defenders. One of them is a risk, in Vincent only just back. It is not easy but I want to see how we react. Always when you are champions you have to handle the big situations, the tough situations.

"When everyone is ready and comfortable, that is not when you get credit. We are going to see how we react in the most important moment of the season. Until Watford, on January 2, it is about how we react."

City's win over the Foxes ensured that they remain eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.