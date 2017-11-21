Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hints that teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz could make their full debuts for the club soon, insisting they are "ready".

The teenagers are regarded as two of the brightest young prospects in English football at the moment, with Foden having starred to win the Golden Ball when helping England to glory at the Under-17 World Cup in October.

Diaz, meanwhile, has already broken into the Spain Under-21 side at the age of just 18 and Guardiola hinted that both could be involved during Tuesday's Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

"They are two young players training this season. What I saw in the pre-season, the training, the World Cup, they are ready. Here in the high level we try and help the young players," he told reporters.

"They've shown me the same we saw when they played in the second and third team. The skills and quality are there. We can help them with speed because the lack of time is higher so Phil has to fight duels against Kevin De Bruyne, against Fernandinho, against David Silva. Every day is a step to improve.

"Years ago, people had more time to think. Now it is reduced. Everything is quicker. The players are faster in all senses, physically and mentally. I said in pre-season, those guys will train with us all season. They have to be ready. Sometimes the manager makes a surprise."

Diaz has only ever played 10 minutes of first-team football for City in the past, whereas Foden is yet to make his senior bow for the club.