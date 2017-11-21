Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Feyenoord
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Phil Foden, Brahim Diaz are ready for debuts'

Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'
© Offside
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hints that teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz could make their full debuts for the club soon, insisting they are "ready".
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz are "ready" to make their full debuts for the club.

The teenagers are regarded as two of the brightest young prospects in English football at the moment, with Foden having starred to win the Golden Ball when helping England to glory at the Under-17 World Cup in October.

Diaz, meanwhile, has already broken into the Spain Under-21 side at the age of just 18 and Guardiola hinted that both could be involved during Tuesday's Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

"They are two young players training this season. What I saw in the pre-season, the training, the World Cup, they are ready. Here in the high level we try and help the young players," he told reporters.

"They've shown me the same we saw when they played in the second and third team. The skills and quality are there. We can help them with speed because the lack of time is higher so Phil has to fight duels against Kevin De Bruyne, against Fernandinho, against David Silva. Every day is a step to improve.

"Years ago, people had more time to think. Now it is reduced. Everything is quicker. The players are faster in all senses, physically and mentally. I said in pre-season, those guys will train with us all season. They have to be ready. Sometimes the manager makes a surprise."

Diaz has only ever played 10 minutes of first-team football for City in the past, whereas Foden is yet to make his senior bow for the club.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates the third with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Watford and Manchester City on September 16, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Brahim Diaz, Phil Foden, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
 Patrick van Aanholt and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Report: Patrick van Aanholt on Manchester City shopping list
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Guardiola: 'City must react to injuries'Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'Gallagher defends referee over KompanyWenger: 'Man City are on another planet'
Man City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'De Bruyne hails "outstanding" DelphKompany: 'Stones can return stronger'Puel: 'Kompany should have seen red'Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 