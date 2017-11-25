Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is "very happy" after his side extend their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points.

The Midlands side ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at Molineux to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table to seven points and register their eighth win in nine league games.

Nuno's charges are already the odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to win the title this season, but the Portuguese manager was quick to reiterate caution with 27 games of the season still to play.

"It's the job of the team to make sure the fans enjoy every day, this is our task, I'm very happy," he told reporters after the final whistle. "We keep trying to look for the same things over and over again, every moment of the game.

"We're ready to have a good rest because it was a very tough week – it's a moment to recover well and work better to keep improving.

"There's a long way to go. We have to work every day the same way, since day one. It doesn't change because of the table. The table doesn't mean anything at all."

Wolves now have a nine-day rest before taking on Midlands rivals Birmingham City at St Andrew's on December 4.