Bruce: 'Wolves are the team to catch'

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has admitted that Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently the team to beat in the Championship, but notes that they could easily fall away as the season progresses.

Wolves are currently flying high at the top of the second-tier table, nine points ahead of Midlands rivals Villa, who are fourth ahead of tomorrow's visit of Ipswich Town.

The Molineux side go into the weekend on a four-game winning streak, but Bruce insists that their fortunes could easily change.

"In the Championship, it can all change within a week," he told reporters. "I'm not too concerned about Wolves. They're doing very well but we want to focus on ourselves. There's a long way to go and they're the ones to catch.

"Wolves at the moment you would have to say that [they are the best team in the Championship], but we're only a third of the way through the season.

"It's a long winter. And the crucial part is the winter. December is a big month and January is important, too."

Villa go into tomorrow's clash aiming to extend their own winning run to three games.