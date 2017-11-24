New Transfer Talk header

Former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake signs for AFC Telford United

National League North club AFC Telford United announce the signing of former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.
Friday, November 24, 2017

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has signed a deal with National League North side AFC Telford United.

Ebanks-Blake has been a free agent since being released by Chesterfield during the summer, but the forward has recently trained with Telford and a club in Belgium.

The 31-year-old has since decided to continue his career at the New Bucks Head, with Telford being managed by friend and former Wolves teammate Rob Edwards.

Edwards told the club's official website: "I am absolutely delighted to have secured the signing of Sylvan, he has been training with us for a while and we thought it may not happen at one point, but I am very happy to have got him signed and he will no doubt become a real coup for the club.

"Sylvan joins the club with a great attitude and feels he has a point still to prove in his career. It's important we don't expect to much too soon however with his experience he will be able to help the younger players in the squad and will become a really positive addition to the team."

During his time at Wolves, Ebanks-Blake scored 64 goals in 193 appearances in all competitions, with the former Manchester United trainee finishing as top goalscorer in the Championship in 2008 and 2009.

