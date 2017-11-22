Championship roundup: Wolves extend lead at top

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to seven points courtesy of a 5-1 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men made it eight league wins from their last nine with a comfortable performance at Molineux, with nearest rivals Cardiff City and Sheffield United still to play this weekend.

Aston Villa also enjoyed a good afternoon, Albert Adomah netting a brace against Ipswich Town to consolidate fourth place after a run of nine wins in 12 league games.

Things did not get easier for under-pressure Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky, who watched his side squander a two-goal advantage and lose 3-2 at home to Bristol City.

Late goals from James Vaughan and George Honeyman at Burton Albion gifted Sunderland their first win in the league since mid-August and their first under new manager Chris Coleman, lifting them off the bottom of the table and one point from safety.

Matej Vydra was the hero for Middlesbrough, his hat-trick at Derby County helping his side usurp the Rams and move into the final playoff spot, while an Oliver Norwood penalty was enough to give Fulham the derby bragging rights over Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Preston North End claimed a point away at Norwich City after Tom Barkhuizen cancelled out James Maddison's opener, and Reading played out a goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at the Madejski.

Championship results in full: Aston Villa 2-0 Ipswich Town, Burton Albion 0-2 Sunderland, Fulham 1-0 Millwall, Hull City 2-3 Bristol City, Middlesbrough 0-3 Derby County, Norwich City 1-1 Preston North End, Reading 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 Bolton Wanderers