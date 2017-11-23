Nuno Espirito Santo: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers' league position means nothing'

Nuno: 'Wolves' position means nothing'
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that his side's healthy position in the Championship "doesn't mean anything".
The Midlands side extended their advantage at the summit to four points last night courtesy of a hard-fought, 4-1 win over Leeds United at Molineux, in the process registering their seventh win in the last eight league games.

Wolves are now odds-on favourites with most bookmakers to win the division outright but with 28 games of the season still to play, Nuno has warned his side and their fans not to get too carried away.

"It doesn't mean anything, honestly," Nuno told reporters after the game last night. "I keep repeating myself because it's the truth and the feeling of the boys. There's a long way to go and we start preparing tomorrow for [our next match].

"I think not only us but our fans – and I take the moment to thank them for their support – realise we have a long way to go.

"Every day is important for us, we cannot get carried away – this doesn't exist in football."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with struggling Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves18132335161941
2Cardiff CityCardiff18114325131237
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Middlesbrough188552415929
7Derby CountyDerby178542620629
8Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest189092627-127
9Ipswich TownIpswich178273026426
10Leeds UnitedLeeds188282724326
11Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds186752321225
12Preston North EndPreston186752120125
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich CityNorwich186571622-623
16Queens Park RangersQPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull City184683032-218
21Birmingham CityBirmingham184311927-1815
22Burton Albion1835101235-2314
23Bolton WanderersBolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
