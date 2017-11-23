Nuno: 'Wolves' position means nothing'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that his side's healthy position in the Championship "doesn't mean anything".

The Midlands side extended their advantage at the summit to four points last night courtesy of a hard-fought, 4-1 win over Leeds United at Molineux, in the process registering their seventh win in the last eight league games.

Wolves are now odds-on favourites with most bookmakers to win the division outright but with 28 games of the season still to play, Nuno has warned his side and their fans not to get too carried away.

"It doesn't mean anything, honestly," Nuno told reporters after the game last night. "I keep repeating myself because it's the truth and the feeling of the boys. There's a long way to go and we start preparing tomorrow for [our next match].

"I think not only us but our fans – and I take the moment to thank them for their support – realise we have a long way to go.

"Every day is important for us, we cannot get carried away – this doesn't exist in football."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with struggling Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.