Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
4-1
LeedsLeeds United
Douglas (15'), Cavaleiro (26'), Jota (72'), Costa (76' pen.)
FT(HT: 2-0)
Alioski (48')
Vieira Nan (28'), Phillips (51'), Alioski (62')
Vieira Nan (60')

Result: Wolverhampton Wanderers thrash Leeds United to go four points clear at top of table

Result: Wolves put four past Leeds
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers go four points clear at the top of the Championship table thanks to a dominant 4-1 win over Leeds United at Molineux.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone four points clear at the top of the Championship table thanks to a dominant 4-1 win over Leeds United at Molineux.

The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when they won a free kick 20 yards out, Barry Douglas curling his set piece beyond the grasp of Andy Lonergan in the Leeds goal.

Just before the half-hour mark, Nuno Espirito Santo's charges doubled their advantage courtesy of a flowing team move capped off with Ivan Cavaleiro's powerful shot, which went in via a slight deflection.

The visitors improved after the break and halved the deficit early in the second half when Samuel Saiz showed great vision to tee up Ezgjan Alioski, who volleyed home from 10 yards.

Just when Leeds were threatening to get back into the game, however, they found themselves down to 10 men, with Ronaldo Vieira shown a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Diogo Jota.

The pendulum subsequently swung back the way of Wolves, with Jota racing clear of the opposition defence and dinking the ball over Lonergan on 72 minutes to extend the hosts' lead.

Four minutes later, the contest was all but over after the Leeds goalkeeper brought down Leo Bonatini in the box and Helder Costa converted the penalty to confirm all three points for Wolves.

Helder Costa in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Championship roundup: Wolves back on top
A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
 Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce smiles before his side's pre-season clash with Shrewsbury Town on July 15, 2017
 A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
 Jurgen Klopp watches the horror unfold during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on October 22, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves18132335161941
2Cardiff CityCardiff18114325131237
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Middlesbrough188552415929
7Derby CountyDerby178542620629
8Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest189092627-127
9Ipswich TownIpswich178273026426
10Leeds UnitedLeeds188282724326
11Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds186752321225
12Preston North EndPreston186752120125
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich CityNorwich186571622-623
16Queens Park RangersQPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull City184683032-218
21Birmingham CityBirmingham184311927-1815
22Burton Albion1835101235-2314
23Bolton WanderersBolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
