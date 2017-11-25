Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ronaldo, Can, Crouch

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'holds secret Paris Saint-Germain talks'

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly 'holds secret talks' regarding a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can agrees terms for Juventus switch?

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reportedly agrees terms with Juventus ahead of a potential transfer at the end of the season.

West Ham United plan January bid for FC Krasnodar forward Fyodor Smolov?

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make an offer in the region of £15m for FC Krasnodar forward Fyodor Smolov.

Real Madrid 'eye Adrien Rabiot as Luka Modric replacement'

Real Madrid reportedly want Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a potential replacement for Luka Modric.

Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde clash over Aymeric Laporte?

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reluctant to raid former club Athletic Bilbao for Aymeric Laporte, despite the Catalan giants lining up a move, according to a report.

Eliaquim Mangala "realistic" over Manchester City future

Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala insists that he is "very realistic" over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Crystal Palace, West Ham United 'eye Harry Arter'

Crystal Palace and West Ham United will go head-to-head for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter during the January window, according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp still hopeful over Emre Can future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals that he is still hopeful Emre Can will sign a new contract with the club.

Jack Wilshere admits he could leave Arsenal

Jack Wilshere concedes that he could be forced to leave Arsenal next summer in search of first-team football.

Roy Hodgson expecting Wilfried Zaha interest in January

Roy Hodgson admits that Crystal Palace are steeling themselves to fend off interest in Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.

Peter Crouch to be offered new Stoke City deal 'very soon'

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch is expected to be offered a new deal at the club in the very near future.

Jose Mourinho: 'I want Marouane Fellaini to stay at Manchester United'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that he wants midfielder Marouane Fellaini to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake signs for AFC Telford United

National League North club AFC Telford United announce the signing of former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

Willian to leave Chelsea if Antonio Conte stays at Stamford Bridge?

Willian will reportedly look to leave Chelsea in the summer if head coach Antonio Conte remains at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan to join race to sign Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge?

AC Milan are reportedly considering making an offer for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge, who continues to struggle for regular football with the Merseyside giants.

Real Madrid to make offer for Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi?

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make an offer for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, partly 'to get one over Lionel Messi'.

Barcelona concerned over Mesut Ozil's social life?

Barcelona are reportedly on the brink of pulling out of a proposed deal to bring in Mesut Ozil from Arsenal over fears that he enjoys partying too much.

Juventus want Thibaut Courtois to replace Gianluigi Buffon?

Juventus are reportedly weighing up making a move for Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois as a replacement for veteran stopper Gianluigi Buffon.

Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?

Arsenal are alleged to have made a surprise move for former Tottenham Hotspur frontman Gareth Bale.