West Ham plan January bid for Smolov?

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make an offer in the region of £15m for FC Krasnodar forward Fyodor Smolov.

FC Krasnodar forward Fyodor Smolov has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

The Hammers have allegedly informed new boss David Moyes that he will have funds to spend during the January window, with the club currently sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho has been linked with a move to the London Stadium and according to the Daily Mail, Moyes is hoping to strengthen his attacking ranks with a £15m bid for Smolov.

The Russian international is allegedly keen on a move to London having spent the majority of his career in his homeland, and Moyes appears to be impressed with his return of eight goals from 11 appearances this season.

The Scot has Javier Hernandez, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho at his disposal, but Carroll has not scored this season and Sakho is keen on a move away from West Ham at the start of 2018.