Liverpool midfielder Emre Can agrees terms for Juventus switch?

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reportedly agrees terms with Juventus ahead of a potential transfer at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Juventus have reportedly agreed terms with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can over a potential transfer at the end of the season.

Since the summer, Juventus have frequently been linked with a move for Can, who has just over six months remaining on his contract at Anfield.

The German international is able to hold discussions with foreign clubs at the start of 2018 but according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have all but sealed a deal for the 23-year-old.

Earlier on Friday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had suggested that he remained hopeful of agreeing an improved contract with one of his key men, but it appears that Can has opted to take on a new challenge in the summer.

Juventus could potentially try to land Can in January, with Liverpool only able to recoup a fee if they choose to sell the player in the New Year.

Can has made 12 starts for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

Emre Can celebrates scoring the second during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Klopp still hopeful over Emre Can future
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
 A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
 Thibaut 'lock up your girlfriends' Courtois makes a save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on March 5, 2016
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
