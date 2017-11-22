Transfer Talk Daily Update: Benzema, Dybala, Asensio

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Paulo Dybala admits to missing Paul Pogba and cannot "promise" Juventus stay

Paulo Dybala cannot "promise" that he will stay at Juventus for the rest of his career and admits that he misses former teammate Paul Pogba, now at Manchester United.

Nacho Monreal: 'Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez committed to Arsenal'

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal insists that teammates Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are both committed to the club, despite continued speculation over their exits.

Marco Asensio gives Zinedine Zidane transfer ultimatum?

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio reportedly tells manager Zinedine Zidane that he will leave the club unless he is guaranteed more minutes this season.

Florentino Perez tells Karim Benzema he can leave Real Madrid?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly tells striker Karim Benzema that he is free to leave the club.

Barcelona's Mateu Jaume scouted by Manchester City, Bayern Munich?

Barcelona youngster Mateu Jaume is allegedly being tracked by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus ahead of a possible transfer for the player.

Tottenham Hotspur suffer blow in Andre Gomes deal?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly dealt a blow in their hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Reading defender Liam Moore plays down Celtic speculation

Reading defender Liam Moore plays down speculation linking him with a January transfer to Scottish giants Celtic.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Newcastle United'

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says that his "patience is almost at an end" after remaining down the pecking order at St James' Park.

Aston Villa join race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander?

Aston Villa reportedly decide to join the race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander during the January transfer window.

Derby County, Norwich City consider move for Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy?

Derby County and Norwich City are reportedly keen on signing Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy during the January transfer window.

Sergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barcelona'

Versatile Barcelona player Sergi Roberto - an alleged target for Manchester City - suggests that he wants to remain at Camp Nou for the rest of his career.

Manchester United 'offer Ashley Young contract extension'

Manchester United reportedly offer Ashley Young a contract extension as a reward for fighting his way back into the team.

Barcelona to bid £17m in January for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil?

Barcelona could reportedly seal the signature of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for £17m in January.

Willian rubbishes rumours he wants to leave Chelsea for Palmeiras

Willian rejects rumours that he is in talks to leave Chelsea and move back to Brazil to join Palmeiras.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to offload eight Real Madrid stars?

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to get rid of eight Real Madrid players over the next two transfer windows.

Richarlison 'wanted by Chinese clubs'

A number of clubs from the Chinese Super League are reportedly interested in signing Watford winger Richarlison, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in a deal which could rise to €100m (£88.6m).

Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'

Manchester United are handed a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann as Bayern Munich seemingly rule themselves out of the race.

Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing another attempt to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, this time for £62m.