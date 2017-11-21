Derby, Norwich consider Sam Morsy move?

Derby County and Norwich City are reportedly keen on signing Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy during the January transfer window.

Morsy has spent the majority of his career in the third and fourth tiers of the Football League, but the 26-year-old has played a key role in helping Wigan compete at the top end of the League One standings this season.

However, according to the Daily Mail, his performances have not gone unnoticed with both Derby and Norwich said to be eyeing up a move in the January transfer window.

The Rams and the Canaries sit just outside of the playoffs in the Championship table and will be looking to strengthen their squads at the start of 2018 in an attempt to boost their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

Morsy has only made 29 appearances in the Championship during his career, but the Latics skipper has recently been rewarded for his progress by earning international recognition with Egypt.