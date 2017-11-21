New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Derby County, Norwich City consider move for Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy?

Derby, Norwich consider Sam Morsy move?
© Getty Images
Derby County and Norwich City are reportedly keen on signing Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 14:03 UK

Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Derby County and Norwich City.

Morsy has spent the majority of his career in the third and fourth tiers of the Football League, but the 26-year-old has played a key role in helping Wigan compete at the top end of the League One standings this season.

However, according to the Daily Mail, his performances have not gone unnoticed with both Derby and Norwich said to be eyeing up a move in the January transfer window.

The Rams and the Canaries sit just outside of the playoffs in the Championship table and will be looking to strengthen their squads at the start of 2018 in an attempt to boost their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

Morsy has only made 29 appearances in the Championship during his career, but the Latics skipper has recently been rewarded for his progress by earning international recognition with Egypt.

Alex Bruce for Hull on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Alex Bruce rejoins Wigan Athletic
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Morsy, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Derby County, Norwich City consider move for Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy?
 A new picture of Gary Rowett, in charge of Birmingham City on November 30, 2016
Result: Matej Vydra earns Derby County point at Craven Cottage
 A new picture of Gary Rowett, in charge of Birmingham City on November 30, 2016
Thomas Christiansen: 'Leeds United didn't deserve Derby County loss'
Carvalhal: 'Referee cost us against Derby'Rowett: 'Derby scored at crucial times'Result: Derby back on track with Forest winRowett: 'Derby position unacceptable'Five matches to look out for this weekend
Rowett: 'Birmingham situation sad to see'Nigel Pearson appointed by LeuvenLedley joins Derby on free transferMorelos 'attracting Championship interest'Rowett: 'Derby must find consistency'
> Derby County Homepage
More Norwich City News
A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Derby County, Norwich City consider move for Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy?
 Helder Costa in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Championship roundup: Wolverhampton Wanderers back on top
 Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn handed England call-up
Daniel Farke fuming after Bolton lossFarke: 'Wolves were the better team'John Ruddy relishing Norwich City returnOgogo: 'I was racially abused at Norwich game'Farke: 'Norwich have to accept defeat'
Result: Nketiah comes off bench to rescue ArsenalTeam News: Arsenal make 11 changes against NorwichLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City (AET) - as it happenedFarke delighted with "deserved" victoryMick McCarthy: 'We were the better side'
> Norwich City Homepage
More Wigan Athletic News
A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Derby County, Norwich City consider move for Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy?
 Paul Cook, manager of Chesterfield t during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chesterfield and Nottingham Forest at Proact Stadium on July 16, 2013
AFC Fylde to host Wigan Athletic in FA Cup
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan looks on during the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at the Etihad Stadium on March 9, 2014
Wigan Athletic close to shock takeover by Chinese group?
Alex Bruce rejoins Wigan AthleticWolves allow Evans to join Wigan on loanResult: Mohamed Salah nets in Liverpool drawBrighton keeper Walton loaned to WiganBuxton completes Burton Albion return
Sunderland to kick off Championship seasonPaul Cook appointed Wigan Athletic bossWigan announce Graham Barrow exitMonk: 'Taylor refused to play at Wigan'Live Coverage: Championship final day
> Wigan Athletic Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves17122331151638
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff CityCardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds UnitedLeeds178272620626
8Derby CountyDerby167542420426
9Ipswich TownIpswich168172824425
10Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds176652119224
11Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich CityNorwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston North EndPreston175751919022
15Queens Park RangersQPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull City174583032-217
21Birmingham CityBirmingham174310925-1615
22Burton Albion1734101134-2313
23Bolton WanderersBolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
> Full Version
 