Preview:Blackburn vs Derby - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two in-form sides will face off when Blackburn Rovers welcome Derby County to Pride Park for Saturday's Championship encounter.

Rovers have taken maximum points from their last three outings, while the Rams have won each of their previous four matches.

Match preview

Blackburn made a poor start to their first full season under Valerien Ismael, winning two, drawing one and losing seven of their opening 10 league games.

Rovers have since sparked a much-needed upturn in fortunes, having put together a three-game winning run which started with a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Ismael's side backed up that result with a 2-0 victory against Leicester City at the start of the month, before they edged out Bristol City in Tuesday's home clash at Ashton Gate.

Yuki Ohashi scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, securing a 1-0 victory that moved Blackburn up to 18th and seven points away from the drop zone.

After enjoying success on the road, Rovers will return to Ewood Park with hopes of claiming back-to-back home wins for the first time this season.

The hosts will take great confidence from the fact that they have won each of their last six home meetings with Derby, including a 4-2 victory in last season's clash at Ewood Park.

Like Blackburn, Derby will carry significant momentum into Saturday's fixture after winning each of their last four matches, including back-to-back 1-0 victories over Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers.

The Rams went on to claim a 3-1 win over struggling Sheffield United, before recording a 2-1 victory in Tuesday's home clash against Hull City, thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen.

As a result of their upturn in results, John Eustace's side are sitting in 11th place and just three points adrift of the Championship playoffs.

Eustace will be hoping his team can continue their fine run of form in their first visit back to Ewood Park since leaving his role as Blackburn boss for Derby in February.

The Derby head coach has already beaten his former club since making the move to Pride Park, overseeing a 2-1 victory in March's home game against Rovers.

Incidentally, Eustace started in midfield in Derby's most recent away win over Blackburn in September 2014, when Jamie Ward netted a brace alongside a Will Hughes effort in a 3-2 success.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W W W L L D

Derby County Championship form:

D L W W W W

Team News

Rovers are still expected to be without Moussa Baradji, Hayden Carter, Augustus Kargbo, Jake Garrett and Todd Cantwell.

Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears will replace Hungary international Balazs Toth, who requires surgery on a knee injury after sustaining an injury in the recent win over Bristol City.

Defender Scott Wharton was also forced off in the midweek fixture and will have to be assessed ahead of Saturday's home clash, while Sondre Tronstad will definitely miss out through suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Max Johnston, Curtis Nelson and Liam Thompson due to injury.

Defender Owen Beck and midfielder Lewis Travis also remain on the sidelines, denying the pair the chance to face their former club.

Salvesen may have scored in midweek, but he has only made substitute appearances following a long injury layoff and will likely have to settle for a bench role again on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Ribeiro; Alebiosu, Gardner-Hickman, Forshaw, Hedges; Morishita; Gudjohnsen, Ohashi

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Ozoh, Clark, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Agyemang; Morris

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Derby County

Blackburn usually fares well in home games against Derby, but considering the Rams have avoided defeat in four of their last five away matches, we think they will do enough to leave Ewood Park with a hard-earned point on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email