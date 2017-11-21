New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'

Real Madrid 'lining up £62m De Gea bid'
© SilverHub
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing another attempt to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, this time for £62m.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 09:07 UK

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €70m (£62m) bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea next summer.

The European champions have been repeatedly linked with the Spain international in recent years and came close to completing a deal in 2015 only for a late admin error to scupper the move.

Madrid were tipped to return for De Gea again last season before opting to keep faith with Keylor Navas, but Spanish radio station Cadena Ser now reports that they are planning to go back in for the 27-year-old at the end of this season.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing start to their La Liga title defence and already find themselves 10 points adrift of Barcelona after only 12 games.

De Gea remains their long-term number one transfer target, although Madrid are considering other options including Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old, who has made one appearance for the Spanish senior team, is understood to be available for €50m (£44.3m).

Antonio Conte watches on intently during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea join race to sign Arrizabalaga?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David de Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Keylor Navas, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
Young 'offered contract extension'Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Man Utd Newsdesk Live: Griezmann, De Gea, Basel build-up, moreIbrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interest
Man Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'Rashford: 'We still have a long way to go'Arsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd can win everything'Result: Benevento set unwanted record
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
Zidane to offload eight Madrid players?Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Madrid 'want Low as Zidane replacement'Ronaldo slams teammates after Atletico draw?Zinedine Zidane: 'We deserved more'
Real Madrid to launch £53m Aguero bid?Sergio Ramos suffers broken noseSpurs to scupper Man United Bale bid?Result: Atletico, Real play out goalless drawLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
 Antonio Conte watches on intently during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Chelsea join race to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga?
 Aritz Aduriz celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on April 7, 2016
Aritz Aduriz extends Athletic Bilbao deal
Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Kepa "calm" over Real, Juve linksReal Madrid 'nearing Kepa deal'Real Madrid 'planning January PL raid'Bilbao 'hopeful' over Kepa contract
Result: Barcelona beat Bilbao at San MamesLaporte: 'I turned down Man City, Chelsea'Arrizabalaga 'nears new Bilbao deal'Barca begin Copa del Rey defence at MurciaAlvarez beats cancer for second time
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 