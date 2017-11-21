Real Madrid 'lining up £62m De Gea bid'

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing another attempt to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, this time for £62m.

The European champions have been repeatedly linked with the Spain international in recent years and came close to completing a deal in 2015 only for a late admin error to scupper the move.

Madrid were tipped to return for De Gea again last season before opting to keep faith with Keylor Navas, but Spanish radio station Cadena Ser now reports that they are planning to go back in for the 27-year-old at the end of this season.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing start to their La Liga title defence and already find themselves 10 points adrift of Barcelona after only 12 games.

De Gea remains their long-term number one transfer target, although Madrid are considering other options including Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old, who has made one appearance for the Spanish senior team, is understood to be available for €50m (£44.3m).