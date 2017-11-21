Paulo Dybala: 'I miss Paul Pogba'

Paulo Dybala cannot "promise" that he will stay at Juventus for the rest of his career and admits that he misses former teammate Paul Pogba, now at Manchester United.

The Argentine joined the Italian giants in 2015 from fellow Serie A side Palermo and has scored 42 Serie A goals for the Turin club.

Pogba played alongside Dybala in his final season at Juve before the Frenchman made his then-world record transfer to Manchester United in August 2016.

"I must admit I miss Dani Alves and Pogba. Alves has an amazing vision and is really self-confident, he is one of the best players I've ever seen. Pogba is a friend of mine, we were on very good terms on and off the pitch," Dybala told France Football.

"I can't promise I will stay at Juventus forever. It does not depend on me but I don't even want to say that this will be my last season here. I want to win everything now, football is strange - you never really know what will happen in the future."

Dybala, who came through the ranks at Argentinian side Instituto, is contracted to Juve until June 2022.