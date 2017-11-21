Transfer Talk Daily Update: Sturridge, Ozil, Pastore

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours Daniel Sturridge wants out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down rumours linking Daniel Sturridge with a move away from Anfield. Read more.

Liverpool considering move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss. Read more.

Agent calls for Inter Milan to make bid for PSG midfielder Javier Pastore

Inter Milan should make an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore during the January transfer window, according to agent Marcelo Simonian. Read more.

Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interest

Schalke 04 confirm that they would be interested in re-signing Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, although rule out the possibility of it happening in time for next season. Read more.

Manchester United 'trigger Ander Herrera contract extension'

Manchester United reportedly trigger a 12-month extension in the contract of Ander Herrera to keep him at the club until 2019. Read more.

Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to add four new faces to his squad next summer, including Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Arsenal, Manchester United 'send scouts to watch Danilo Pereira'

Arsenal and Manchester United both reportedly send scouts to watch Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira in action ahead of a possible January move. Read more.

Boss Chris Coleman: 'I can't splash cash at Sunderland'

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman says that there have been no promises over transfer funds for the January window. Read more.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman targeting loan deals for Liverpool pair?

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is reportedly keen on securing loan deals for Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn during the January transfer window. Read more.

Manchester City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez in January'

Manchester City are reportedly planning a January move for Riyad Mahrez after Lionel Messi blocked any possible bid from Barcelona for the Algeria international. Read more.

Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a January move for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who has also been heavily linked with Liverpool. Read more.

Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Andre Gomes in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who they see as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho. Read more.