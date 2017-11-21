New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Daniel Sturridge, Mesut Ozil, Javier Pastore

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Sturridge, Ozil, Pastore
© Offside
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 07:26 UK

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours Daniel Sturridge wants out
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down rumours linking Daniel Sturridge with a move away from Anfield. Read more.

Liverpool considering move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss?
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss. Read more.

Agent calls for Inter Milan to make bid for PSG midfielder Javier Pastore
Inter Milan should make an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore during the January transfer window, according to agent Marcelo Simonian. Read more.

Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interest
Schalke 04 confirm that they would be interested in re-signing Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, although rule out the possibility of it happening in time for next season. Read more.

Manchester United 'trigger Ander Herrera contract extension'
Manchester United reportedly trigger a 12-month extension in the contract of Ander Herrera to keep him at the club until 2019. Read more.

Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to add four new faces to his squad next summer, including Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Arsenal, Manchester United 'send scouts to watch Danilo Pereira'
Arsenal and Manchester United both reportedly send scouts to watch Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira in action ahead of a possible January move. Read more.

Boss Chris Coleman: 'I can't splash cash at Sunderland'
New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman says that there have been no promises over transfer funds for the January window. Read more.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman targeting loan deals for Liverpool pair?
New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is reportedly keen on securing loan deals for Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn during the January transfer window. Read more.

Manchester City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez in January'
Manchester City are reportedly planning a January move for Riyad Mahrez after Lionel Messi blocked any possible bid from Barcelona for the Algeria international. Read more.

Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Manchester City are reportedly interested in a January move for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who has also been heavily linked with Liverpool. Read more.

Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Andre Gomes in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who they see as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho. Read more.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ceballos, Tousart, Skriniar
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 