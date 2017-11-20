Coleman targeting Liverpool duo on loan?

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is reportedly keen on securing loan deals for Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn during the January transfer window.

Last week, Coleman resigned from his role with Wales to take on the challenge of trying to revive the struggling North-East outfit, who currently sit at the bottom of the Championship standings.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Coleman wants to strengthen his squad by securing deals for Liverpool pair Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn, with both players being familiar to Coleman from the Wales setup.

After helping Huddersfield Town to promotion last season, Ward has endured a frustrating campaign as third-choice stopper at Anfield, with the 24-year-old's only appearance this season coming in the EFL Cup.

The same applies to Woodburn, who has played most of his football away from the Liverpool first team, but the 18-year-old has featured five times for Wales since the start of September.