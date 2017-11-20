New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman targeting loan deals for Liverpool pair?

Coleman targeting Liverpool duo on loan?
© Getty Images
New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is reportedly keen on securing loan deals for Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:25 UK

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has reportedly already identified two targets for the January transfer window.

Last week, Coleman resigned from his role with Wales to take on the challenge of trying to revive the struggling North-East outfit, who currently sit at the bottom of the Championship standings.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Coleman wants to strengthen his squad by securing deals for Liverpool pair Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn, with both players being familiar to Coleman from the Wales setup.

After helping Huddersfield Town to promotion last season, Ward has endured a frustrating campaign as third-choice stopper at Anfield, with the 24-year-old's only appearance this season coming in the EFL Cup.

The same applies to Woodburn, who has played most of his football away from the Liverpool first team, but the 18-year-old has featured five times for Wales since the start of September.

Chris Coleman the Wales manager waves to the crowd during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 12, 2015
Read Next:
Coleman appointed as Sunderland boss
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Danny Ward, Ben Woodburn, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to leave Anfield in January?
 Wales national team manager Chris Coleman looks on during the International Friendly match between Wales v Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman targeting loan deals for Liverpool pair?
Klopp: Salah is having his "moment"Man City 'to rival Liverpool for Van Dijk'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Silva: "I talk a lot with Coutinho"Klopp: 'Alexander-Arnold was really good'
Henderson hails "brilliant" SalahLiverpool, Spurs in hunt for Brooks?Pellegrino: 'Saints in difficult moment'Jurgen Klopp hails "perfect day"Result: Salah brace keeps Liverpool momentum going
> Liverpool Homepage
More Sunderland News
Wales national team manager Chris Coleman looks on during the International Friendly match between Wales v Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman targeting loan deals for Liverpool pair?
 Chris Coleman the Wales manager waves to the crowd during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 12, 2015
Chris Coleman appointed as Sunderland boss
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman confirms imminent Sunderland appointment
Coleman: 'No room for shrinking violets'Reid: 'Coleman a good choice for Sunderland'Championship roundup: Wolves back on topChris Coleman resigns as Wales bossSunderland 'to appoint Chris Coleman'
Heckingbottom 'out of Sunderland running'Dwight Yorke wants Sunderland jobColeman 'interested in Sunderland job'O'Neill 'rejects Sunderland approach'Allardyce: 'Sunderland need experience'
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 