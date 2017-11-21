Young 'offered contract extension'

Manchester United reportedly offer Ashley Young a contract extension as a reward for fighting his way back into the team.

Manchester United have reportedly taken the option to extend Ashley Young's contract.

The 32-year-old was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer after spending the majority of last season out of the first XI.

Young has since fought his way back into the side, starting 10 games so far in a wing-back role, of which he can play on either side of the pitch.

According to The Mirror, the England international has been rewarded with a contract extension, which has the same terms as his current £130,000-a-week deal.

Young has been part of the United fabric since 2011 when he joined from Aston Villa for a fee thought to be in the region of £15m to £20m.

The former Watford player has started eight of the Red Devils' 12 top-flight matches and two in the Champions League this season.