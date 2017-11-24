Transfer Talk Daily Update: Benzema, Ozil, Sanchez

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Friday morning's headlines:

Roy Hodgson hints at Crystal Palace signing new goalkeeper in January

Roy Hodgson suggests that Crystal Palace will look to sign a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window. Read more.

Stoke City, Everton interested in signing Odion Ighalo?

Four Premier League clubs including Stoke City and Everton are allegedly interested in signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo. Read more.

Leeds United chasing 2.Bundesliga top scorer?

Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on Holstein Kiel striker Marvin Ducksch, the leading scorer in the 2.Bundesliga. Read more.

Arsenal make "embarrassing" Karim Benzema offer?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez allegedly describes Arsenal's £40m offer for Karim Benzema as "embarrassing". Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to discuss Danny Rose future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino refuses to comment on speculation over Danny Rose's future. Read more.

Mesut Ozil 'demands £330,000 a week from Barcelona'

Mesut Ozil is reportedly demanding wages of £330,000 a week in order to agree to a switch from Arsenal to Barcelona. Read more.

Report: Harry Kane, Dele Alli top Real Madrid summer wishlist

Real Madrid will reportedly make a move for Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Paulo Dybala, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marquinhos are also wanted. Read more.

Neymar unhappy with Real Madrid transfer speculation

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar refuses to be drawn on "tiresome" speculation linking him with a return to Spanish football with Real Madrid. Read more.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard reveals admiration for Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says that he will only depart Stamford Bridge when he 'feels the desire' to do so, amid fresh links with a move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?

Schalke 04 ace Leon Goretzka, reportedly high on the list of targets for Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, is said to have agreed a summer move to Barcelona. Read more.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur 'track Stevenage teenager Ben Wilmot'

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping a close eye on Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot, according to a report. Read more.

Lionel Messi 'blocks Barcelona's Mesut Ozil move'

Lionel Messi reportedly tells Barcelona to drop their interest in Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil. Read more.

Inter Milan 'prepared to sell Joao Mario in January'

Inter Milan will reportedly sell Portugal international Joao Mario, who has been linked with Arsenal, in January for £26m. Read more.

Real Madrid 'determined to sign Alexis Sanchez'

Real Madrid will look to hijack Manchester City's move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to a report. Read more.

Thibaut Courtois 'wants £205k-a-week Chelsea deal'

Thibaut Courtois informs Chelsea that he wants a salary of £205,000 a week in order to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions, according to a report. Read more.

Manchester United 'hold talks with Celtic over Moussa Dembele'

Manchester United reportedly hold talks with Celtic over the potential signing of French forward Moussa Dembele. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'eye Marouane Fellaini move'

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to a report. Read more.