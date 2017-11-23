Liverpool, Spurs 'track Stevenage teen'

New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur 'track Stevenage teenager Ben Wilmot'

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping a close eye on Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot, according to a report.
The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with Stevenage in April after coming through the club's youth system.

Wilmot has not yet made an appearance in League Two, but has featured in the Checkatrade Trophy, and according to the Daily Mail, as many as 30 scouts watched the teenager in action against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

The report claims that Liverpool and Tottenham were among those to be represented as the Premier League duo had a closer look at the centre-back.

Wilmot was on the Stevenage bench for their League Two match against Coventry City earlier this week.

