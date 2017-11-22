General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose left "fuming" after missing Arsenal game

Rose
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose reveals that he was "fuming" after being left out of the North London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has acknowledged that he was "fuming" after being left out of the squad for the North London derby last weekend.

Rose was a surprise omission from the 18-man group as Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat to their fierce rivals, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino later claimed that it was "a technical decision" to leave out the left wing-back.

The England international has admitted that he was left unhappy with the Argentine's call, but insisted that there had been no disagreement with his boss.

The 27-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "There was no falling out. There was no argument, no bust-up. I was fuming, yes, but it should be obvious any player should be unhappy that they're not involved in the biggest game of the season.

"There was no falling out or bust-up. I trained on Saturday and it looked like the right decision from the manager."

On Tuesday night, Rose returned to the starting lineup to help Spurs record a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur on March 2, 2016
Pochettino: 'Spurs reacted perfectly'
Mauricio Pochettino encourages his players during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Result: Late Son Heung-min goal sees Tottenham Hotspur edge out Borussia Dortmund
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
