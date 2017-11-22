Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose reveals that he was "fuming" after being left out of the North London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.

Rose was a surprise omission from the 18-man group as Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat to their fierce rivals, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino later claimed that it was "a technical decision" to leave out the left wing-back.

The England international has admitted that he was left unhappy with the Argentine's call, but insisted that there had been no disagreement with his boss.

The 27-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "There was no falling out. There was no argument, no bust-up. I was fuming, yes, but it should be obvious any player should be unhappy that they're not involved in the biggest game of the season.

"There was no falling out or bust-up. I trained on Saturday and it looked like the right decision from the manager."

On Tuesday night, Rose returned to the starting lineup to help Spurs record a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.