Leeds chasing 2.Bundesliga top scorer?

Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on Holstein Kiel striker Marvin Ducksch, the leading scorer in the 2.Bundesliga.
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on German second-tier striker Marvin Ducksch.

The 23-year-old plies his trade for St Pauli but is currently on loan at rivals Holstein Kiel, where he has impressed with 10 goals in 14 appearances to rank as the 2.Bundesliga's top scorer.

According to the Daily Mail, the German's form has piqued the interest of Championship side Leeds, who had scouts watch him in action in the 2-2 draw at Nuremberg on Saturday.

The newspaper speculates that Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is weighing up a move in January but adds that there are concerns that Ducksch "may lack the pace and movement Leeds are looking for".

Leeds - currently 10th in the Championship - are also believed to be looking at Red Bull Salzburg's Moanes Dabour, who has 13 in 18 for the Austrian side so far this term.

A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Christiansen hails "perfect" Leeds display
Marvin Ducksch challenges for possession during a Borussia Dortmund friendly in July.
