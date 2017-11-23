New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Javier Pastore, Thibaut Courtois, Antoine Griezmann

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Pastore, Courtois, Griezmann
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 07:52 UK

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Youssouf Mulumbu joins Kilmarnock on deal until end of season
Former West Bromwich Albion, Paris Saint-Germain and Norwich City midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu signs for Kilmarnock on a deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Leicester City 'to push ahead with bid for Jack Harrison'
New York City FC midfielder Jack Harrison reportedly remains on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, with Leicester City likely to be the first to make a move. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
Antoine Griezmann admits that joining Manchester United "is a possibility", despite extending his Atletico Madrid contract by a further five years in the summer. Read more.

Manchester United to move for Brazilian youngster Malcolm?
Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player. Read more.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: 'No developments with contract'
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suggests that he would rather focus on his own performances than speak about any progress in talks over a new contract. Read more.

Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore?
Sevilla are reportedly confident of beating both Liverpool and Inter Milan in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore. Read more.

Leon Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?
Arsenal reportedly make Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka their number one target as they look for replacements for Mesut Ozil. Read more.

Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly contact Paris Saint-Germain over a potential January loan move for Julian Draxler. Read more.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Sturridge, Aguero, Bale
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 