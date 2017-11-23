Transfer Talk Daily Update: Pastore, Courtois, Griezmann

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Youssouf Mulumbu joins Kilmarnock on deal until end of season

Former West Bromwich Albion, Paris Saint-Germain and Norwich City midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu signs for Kilmarnock on a deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Leicester City 'to push ahead with bid for Jack Harrison'

New York City FC midfielder Jack Harrison reportedly remains on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, with Leicester City likely to be the first to make a move. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"

Antoine Griezmann admits that joining Manchester United "is a possibility", despite extending his Atletico Madrid contract by a further five years in the summer. Read more.

Manchester United to move for Brazilian youngster Malcolm?

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player. Read more.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: 'No developments with contract'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suggests that he would rather focus on his own performances than speak about any progress in talks over a new contract. Read more.

Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore?

Sevilla are reportedly confident of beating both Liverpool and Inter Milan in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore. Read more.

Leon Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?

Arsenal reportedly make Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka their number one target as they look for replacements for Mesut Ozil. Read more.

Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?

Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly contact Paris Saint-Germain over a potential January loan move for Julian Draxler. Read more.