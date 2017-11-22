New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'to push ahead with bid for Jack Harrison'

Leicester 'to push ahead with Harrison bid'
New York City FC midfielder Jack Harrison reportedly remains on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, with Leicester City likely to be the first to make a move.
Leicester City are the frontrunners to land England Under-21s international Jack Harrison from New York City FC, according to a report.

The 21-year-old has produced a string of standout displays in Major League Soccer and was recently rewarded with his first age-grade cap at international level.

Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester are all understood to be lining up bids for the NYCFC ace, who spent seven years in Manchester United's youth setup before departing Stateside aged 14.

Leicester are front of the queue for Harrison, though, as Calciomercato claims that they will table an offer in the January window, thought to be worth in the region of £6m.

However, Manchester City are said to have first refusal due to their links with their sister club, which they may opt to take up.

