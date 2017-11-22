Manchester United to move for Malcolm?

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player.

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player.

The 20-year-old is shortlisted as a prime target by United, according to The Sun, and club scouts watched the Brazilian in action during Bordeaux's 1-1 stalemate with Marseille last Sunday.

Malcolm signed a contract extension with the Ligue 1 side until 2021 in September after joining from Corinthians in January 2016, but the player has previously hinted at a move to the Premier League.

The youngster has scored five goals this season and assisted a further four, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all admirers of Malcolm, according to the report.

Bordeaux's next game is a league trip away at Caen.

