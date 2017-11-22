New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United to move for Brazilian youngster Malcolm?

Manchester United to move for Malcolm?
© SilverHub
Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 12:43 UK

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player.

The 20-year-old is shortlisted as a prime target by United, according to The Sun, and club scouts watched the Brazilian in action during Bordeaux's 1-1 stalemate with Marseille last Sunday.

Malcolm signed a contract extension with the Ligue 1 side until 2021 in September after joining from Corinthians in January 2016, but the player has previously hinted at a move to the Premier League.

The youngster has scored five goals this season and assisted a further four, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all admirers of Malcolm, according to the report.

Bordeaux's next game is a league trip away at Caen.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho denies Henrikh Mkhitaryan rift
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Malcolm, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United to move for Brazilian youngster Malcolm?
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
Mourinho denies Henrikh Mkhitaryan riftPaulo Dybala: 'I miss Paul Pogba'Smalling shrugs off England omissionMourinho: 'Ibrahimovic not fit to start'Lukaku fined after noise complaint arrest
Lindelof to be granted new United role?Young 'offered contract extension'Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Man Utd Newsdesk Live: Griezmann, De Gea, Basel build-up, moreIbrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 