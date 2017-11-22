Manchester United to move for Malcolm?

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm after previously scouting the player.
The 20-year-old is shortlisted as a prime target by United, according to The Sun, and club scouts watched the Brazilian in action during Bordeaux's 1-1 stalemate with Marseille last Sunday.
Malcolm signed a contract extension with the Ligue 1 side until 2021 in September after joining from Corinthians in January 2016, but the player has previously hinted at a move to the Premier League.
The youngster has scored five goals this season and assisted a further four, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all admirers of Malcolm, according to the report.
Bordeaux's next game is a league trip away at Caen.