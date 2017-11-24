Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala insists that he is "very realistic" over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Mangala came close to leaving City during the summer as Pep Guardiola's side pursued West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans, but a breakdown in talks with the Baggies saw Mangala stay at the club.

The 26-year-old struggled for football in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, but an injury to John Stones has opened up a spot in the team.

Mangala has revealed that he is just focusing on the immediate future rather than looking too far ahead.

"I am very realistic. I know everything can happen. I am here today. Whether I will be here in two months, next summer, one year, you never know," Mangala told reporters.

"The only thing you can do is to be focused on what I can control. At the moment I am in the squad, I am at this club. I am going to work, to help my teammates whether I am playing or not."

Mangala helped City record a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night.