New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eliaquim Mangala "realistic" over Manchester City future

Mangala
© Getty Images
Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala insists that he is "very realistic" over his future at the Etihad Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala has insisted that he is "very realistic" over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Mangala came close to leaving City during the summer as Pep Guardiola's side pursued West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans, but a breakdown in talks with the Baggies saw Mangala stay at the club.

The 26-year-old struggled for football in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, but an injury to John Stones has opened up a spot in the team.

Mangala has revealed that he is just focusing on the immediate future rather than looking too far ahead.

"I am very realistic. I know everything can happen. I am here today. Whether I will be here in two months, next summer, one year, you never know," Mangala told reporters.

"The only thing you can do is to be focused on what I can control. At the moment I am in the squad, I am at this club. I am going to work, to help my teammates whether I am playing or not."

Mangala helped City record a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Nicolas Otamendi in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Otamendi: 'City can cope without Stones'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eliaquim Mangala, John Stones, Pep Guardiola, Jonny Evans, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Real Madrid 'determined to sign Alexis Sanchez'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Don't panic over Manchester City lead'
 A gleeful David Wagner during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner excited ahead of Manchester City test
Mangala "realistic" over City futureGuardiola wary of Huddersfield threatOtamendi: 'City can cope without Stones'Leicester 'to push ahead with Harrison bid'Phil Foden: 'City debut meant everything'
Toure 'not frustrated at City role'Sterling praises Man City mentalityGuardiola: 'Foden's future down to player'Guardiola: 'Feyenoord difficult to beat'Result: Sterling strikes late as City claim top spot
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 