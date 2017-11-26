Guardiola wary of Huddersfield threat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he is wary of the threat Huddersfield Town will provide during Sunday's Premier League clash.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that his team will have to be at their best to overcome Huddersfield Town in Sunday's Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

City will enter the match having won 11 of their 12 league matches this season, which has seen them open up an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.

Huddersfield have already claimed a Manchester scalp this season, however, after recording a 2-1 win over United last month.

City also failed to win at the John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup last term, and Guardiola is refusing to take the newly-promoted side lightly ahead of their meeting on Sunday afternoon.

"We played last season against them. We were not able to win there in the FA Cup, we realised how complicated it is to play there," Guardiola told reporters.

"What (David) Wagner has done speaks for itself - promotion from the Championship. The result against United. But not just that. At home, they have had good results. When they decide to make high pressing, they are so well organised."

Huddersfield have only lost one of their six home Premier League matches this season.