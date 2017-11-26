Nov 26, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Pep Guardiola wary of Huddersfield Town threat

Guardiola wary of Huddersfield threat
© Offside
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he is wary of the threat Huddersfield Town will provide during Sunday's Premier League clash.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that his team will have to be at their best to overcome Huddersfield Town in Sunday's Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

City will enter the match having won 11 of their 12 league matches this season, which has seen them open up an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.

Huddersfield have already claimed a Manchester scalp this season, however, after recording a 2-1 win over United last month.

City also failed to win at the John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup last term, and Guardiola is refusing to take the newly-promoted side lightly ahead of their meeting on Sunday afternoon.

"We played last season against them. We were not able to win there in the FA Cup, we realised how complicated it is to play there," Guardiola told reporters.

"What (David) Wagner has done speaks for itself - promotion from the Championship. The result against United. But not just that. At home, they have had good results. When they decide to make high pressing, they are so well organised."

Huddersfield have only lost one of their six home Premier League matches this season.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Leicester 'to push ahead with Harrison bid'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Real Madrid 'determined to sign Alexis Sanchez'
 Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola wary of Huddersfield Town threat
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City 'to push ahead with bid for Jack Harrison'
Otamendi: 'City can cope without Stones'Phil Foden: 'City debut meant everything'Toure 'not frustrated at City role'Sterling praises Man City mentalityGuardiola: 'Foden's future down to player'
Guardiola: 'Feyenoord difficult to beat'Result: Sterling strikes late as City claim top spotLive Commentary: Manchester City 1-0 Feyenoord - as it happenedTeam News: Guardiola rings changes against FeyenoordSergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 