Otamendi: 'City can cope without Stones'

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has insisted that his side can cope at the back without fellow centre-back John Stones.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Stones is ruled out for at least a month after he suffered a hamstring injury in the club's win over Leicester City.

Otamendi, who featured in the victory against Feyenoord on Tuesday night, has claimed that City will get by without England international Stones.

"John's injury is a shame, but that's something that usually happens," the Argentine told the club's website.

"Luckily, we got Vincent [Kompany] back. He played 90 minutes the other day. That's important. There's also [Eliaquim] Mangala, and me. We always try to be there for the manager and work hard to help the team."

City's win over Dutch side Feyenoord ensured that they claimed top spot in Group F heading into the knockout stages of the competition.