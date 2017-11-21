Phil Foden: 'City debut meant everything'

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden reveals that his debut for the club in Tuesday night's win over Feyenoord "meant everything".

The 17-year-old was sent on with 15 minutes to go in the Champions League tie before Raheem Sterling netted the winner to ensure City's place at the top of Group F.

Pep Guardiola's team remained unbeaten this season after 19 games with the victory, having defeated the Dutch side 4-0 away from home.

"It meant everything," Foden told reporters. "I've waited so long for this opportunity and it finally came and meant everything to me.

"It was an amazing experience. It's brilliant to be around players like David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne and learn every day from them. It's an honour to be involved with the squad."

Foden starred in England Under-17s' World Cup final this summer, scoring a brace as the side defeated Spain 5-2.