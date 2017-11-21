Udinese part ways with Luigi Del Neri

Udinese announce that they have sacked manager Luigi Del Neri after the club's poor start to the Serie A campaign.
Udinese have announced that they have decided to part ways with manager Luigi Del Neri.

Last season, Del Neri successfully guided Udinese away from the relegation zone in Serie A, and the Zebrette sit in 14th place in the standings after 12 games during the current campaign having won two out of their last three fixtures.

However, despite their recent improvements, the club's board have opted to make a change in the dugout, with De Neri leaving after just 13 months in charge.

Multiple reports in Italy have suggested that Massimo Oddo will soon be announced as a replacement for De Neri, with that appointment likely to come before the weekend.

The former Italian international has previously managed Pescara, whom he guided to promotion to the top flight before being sacked in February this year.

