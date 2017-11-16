Transfer Talk Daily Update: Can, Giroud, Fellaini

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Newcastle United 'interested in Anderlecht defender'

Newcastle United are understood to be one of "six or seven" Premier League clubs interested in signing Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji in January.

Emil Forsberg plays down Manchester United speculation

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg insists that his focus is solely on his current club amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Valencia 'eyeing move for Everton's Sandro Ramirez'

La Liga high-fliers Valencia are reportedly interested in a January move for Everton striker Sandro Ramirez, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Manchester City defender Pablo Mari 'wanted by Premier League clubs'

A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Pablo Mari, who is currently on loan at NAC Breda.

Tottenham Hotspur 'issue Barcelona with hands-off warning for Christian Eriksen'

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly tell Barcelona that playmaker Christian Eriksen is not for sale at any price amid rumoured interest from the La Liga leaders.

Keinan Davis signs new Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa teenager Keinan Davis, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, signs a new contract with the Championship outfit.

Paulinho: 'Neymar, Lionel Messi key in Barcelona move'

Brazil midfielder Paulinho reveals that Neymar and Lionel Messi were both key in him moving to Barcelona in the summer.

Aritz Aduriz extends Athletic Bilbao deal

Experienced forward Aritz Aduriz signs a new one-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Enrique Cerezo: 'No Napoli offer for Sime Vrsaljko'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo denies suggestions that Napoli have made an offer for 25-year-old full-back Sime Vrsaljko.

Denis Suarez: 'Barcelona are trying to sell me'

Spain attacker Denis Suarez admits that he feels as if Barcelona are trying to sell him against his wishes.

Arsene Wenger: 'December deadline for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger suggests that he would be open to selling Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

Roy Hodgson: 'We need forward additions'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reveals that he will look to boost his forward line in the January transfer window.

Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'

Emre Can tells Liverpool that he wants £150,000 a week in order to sign a new contract with the Merseyside giants, according to a report.

Real Betis 'confident of Jack Wilshere deal'

Real Betis are confident of signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer, according to a report.

Report: Bayern Munich want Olivier Giroud

Bayern Munich could move for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, according to a report.

West Ham United 'eye Lewis Dunk'

West Ham United want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Lewis Dunk in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain 'want £18m for Javier Pastore'

Paris Saint-Germain place an £18m value on experienced attacker Javier Pastore amid interest from Inter Milan, according to a report.

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler 'tops Manchester United wishlist'

Valencia youngster Carlos Soler is reportedly a £40m midfield target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, as he aims to bolster his central midfield options.

Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'

A report claims that Willian will be allowed to leave Chelsea in the summer as the Blues intend to free up further funds to bring in Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

Report: Arsenal to revive interest in Raheem Sterling

Manchester City wideman Raheem Sterling is still on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's radar ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Manchester United 'face uphill battle persuading Marouane Fellaini to stay'

A report claims that Marouane Fellaini appears unlikely to sign a new contract with Manchester United, despite the club's desperate attempts to persuade him to stay

Arsenal to move on from Thomas Lemar deal?

Arsenal will reportedly end their interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar with other targets now in the frame for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract?

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi signs a new deal at the club, according to La Liga's president Javier Tebas.