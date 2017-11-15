Man City defender 'wanted by PL clubs'

A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Pablo Mari, who is currently on loan at NAC Breda.

The 24-year-old joined City from Gimnastic in 2016 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club having been shipped out on loan to Girona and NAC Breda so far.

Mari's performances at the latter - where he currently captains the team - have impressed clubs back in England after he was including in the Eredivisie's team of the month for October.

The Daily Mail reports that a number of unnamed Premier League and Championship clubs are considering a move for the Spaniard, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

Mari is understood to have a relatively low release clause in his contract, leading clubs to regard him as a cheap option to bolster their squads during the January transfer window.

Breda currently sit 16th in the Eredivisie table having won just two of their 11 matches so far this season.