New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City defender Pablo Mari 'wanted by Premier League clubs'

Man City defender 'wanted by PL clubs'
© SilverHub
A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Pablo Mari, who is currently on loan at NAC Breda.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Manchester City defender Pablo Mari is reportedly wanted by a number of clubs from the Premier League and Championship.

The 24-year-old joined City from Gimnastic in 2016 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club having been shipped out on loan to Girona and NAC Breda so far.

Mari's performances at the latter - where he currently captains the team - have impressed clubs back in England after he was including in the Eredivisie's team of the month for October.

The Daily Mail reports that a number of unnamed Premier League and Championship clubs are considering a move for the Spaniard, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

Mari is understood to have a relatively low release clause in his contract, leading clubs to regard him as a cheap option to bolster their squads during the January transfer window.

Breda currently sit 16th in the Eredivisie table having won just two of their 11 matches so far this season.

Raheem Sterling doth protest too much during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk on September 26, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal to revive Sterling interest
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pablo Mari, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly
 Raheem Sterling doth protest too much during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk on September 26, 2017
Report: Arsenal to revive interest in Raheem Sterling
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero cleared by doctors to return to Manchester City
Man City defender 'wanted by PL clubs'Foden to be called up to England U21s?Giggs: 'I wouldn't swap Rashford for Jesus'Man City monitoring Embolo progress?Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'
Wenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'De Bruyne not interested in comparisonsMaffeo 'to be handed Man City chance'Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Report: Arsenal tracking Gerrard's cousin
> Manchester City Homepage
More NAC Breda News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City defender Pablo Mari 'wanted by Premier League clubs'
 Nadir Ciftci of Celtic makes his debut at the Pre Season Friendly between Celtic and Real Sociedad at St Mirren Park on July 10th, 2015
Nadir Ciftci: 'I nearly quit football'
 Adnane Tighadouini of Morocco in action in action during the Toulon Tournament Group B match between France and Morocco at Stade Marquet on May 28, 2012
Result: Danny Hoesen strike earns Groningen thrilling win against NAC Breda
Result: AZ come from behind to beat NAC BredaResult: Heracles beat NAC in six-pointerResult: Ajax held to goalless draw by NAC BredaResult: Pisas strike caps Dordrecht fightbackResult: Breda earn point at Heerenveen
Result: Breda prevail in seven-goal thrillerResult: Breda snatch crucial last-gasp victoryResult: Feyenoord thrash NAC BredaResult: Breda deny Twente overdue winResult: Adnane Tighadouini double downs Cambuur
> NAC Breda Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 