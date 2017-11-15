Aguero cleared to return to Manchester

Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Manchester City's medical team ahead of next weekend's trip to Leicester City after being taken to hospital for checks on Tuesday night.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to his club side after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina's meeting with Nigeria.

The 29-year-old, who recently became the Citizens' all-time leading goalscorer, fell ill in the dressing room during half time of La Albiceleste's 4-2 defeat in Krasnador on Tuesday.

Contrary to earlier reports, however, the Argentine aAguero did not lose consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital merely for "routine checks as a precaution", which came back positive.

City released a statement providing an update on the former Atletico Madrid star's condition on Tuesday night, revealing that he has been given the all-clear to make his way back to Manchester in time for next weekend.

"Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned," the statement read. "Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks. He will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Leicester City."

Aguero spent a short spell on the sidelines last month after suffering a rib injury in a car crash during a trip to Amsterdam.