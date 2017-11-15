Sergio Aguero cleared by doctors to return to Manchester City

Aguero cleared to return to Manchester
© Offside
Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Manchester City's medical team ahead of next weekend's trip to Leicester City after being taken to hospital for checks on Tuesday night.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 09:10 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to his club side after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina's meeting with Nigeria.

The 29-year-old, who recently became the Citizens' all-time leading goalscorer, fell ill in the dressing room during half time of La Albiceleste's 4-2 defeat in Krasnador on Tuesday.

Contrary to earlier reports, however, the Argentine aAguero did not lose consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital merely for "routine checks as a precaution", which came back positive.

City released a statement providing an update on the former Atletico Madrid star's condition on Tuesday night, revealing that he has been given the all-clear to make his way back to Manchester in time for next weekend.

"Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned," the statement read. "Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks. He will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Leicester City."

Aguero spent a short spell on the sidelines last month after suffering a rib injury in a car crash during a trip to Amsterdam.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Read Next:
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly
 Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the EFL Cup game between Manchester United and Burton Albion on September 20, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'I wouldn't swap Marcus Rashford for Gabriel Jesus'
 Pablo Maffeo in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Pablo Maffeo 'to be handed Manchester City chance'
Aguero cleared to return to ManchesterFoden to be called up to England U21s?Man City monitoring Embolo progress?Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'Wenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'
De Bruyne not interested in comparisonsDortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Report: Arsenal tracking Gerrard's cousinSterling to be rewarded with new contract?De Bruyne slams Belgium tactics
> Manchester City Homepage
More Argentina News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero cleared by doctors to return to Manchester City
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Lionel Messi explains early exit from Argentina camp
Sampaoli talks up Messi, Aguero partnershipArgentina forward Messi returns to BarcelonaSergio Aguero: 'Seat belt was too tight'Lionel Messi: 'We want to avoid Spain'Lionel Messi angered by Argentina claims
Messi: 'Spain team to avoid at World Cup'Ernesto Valverde: 'Messi looking tired'Mascherano to quit Argentina duty next yearDybala: 'I'm lucky to see Messi up close'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
> Argentina Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 