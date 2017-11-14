Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting

Sergio Aguero is taken to hospital after falling ill during Argentina's friendly against Nigeria.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been hospitalised after fainting while on international duty with Argentina.

The Sky Blues' record goalscorer fell ill at half time of the Albiceleste's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria at the Stadion FK in Krasnodar and lost consciousness, according to TyC Sports.

Aguero, who put his side 2-0 up during the first half of the match before the Super Eagles completed an unlikely comeback, is said to have come around shortly afterwards but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The news will come as a blow to Manchester City, who face the prospect of the striker missing this weekend's trip to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Aguero's goal for Argentina made him the national team's third highest goalscorer of all time.