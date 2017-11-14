Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly

Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting
© Offside
Sergio Aguero is taken to hospital after falling ill during Argentina's friendly against Nigeria.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been hospitalised after fainting while on international duty with Argentina.

The Sky Blues' record goalscorer fell ill at half time of the Albiceleste's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria at the Stadion FK in Krasnodar and lost consciousness, according to TyC Sports.

Aguero, who put his side 2-0 up during the first half of the match before the Super Eagles completed an unlikely comeback, is said to have come around shortly afterwards but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The news will come as a blow to Manchester City, who face the prospect of the striker missing this weekend's trip to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Aguero's goal for Argentina made him the national team's third highest goalscorer of all time.

Sergio Aguero celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Read Next:
Sergio Aguero: 'Seat belt was too tight'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly
 Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the EFL Cup game between Manchester United and Burton Albion on September 20, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'I wouldn't swap Marcus Rashford for Gabriel Jesus'
 Pablo Maffeo in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Pablo Maffeo 'to be handed Manchester City chance'
Foden to be called up to England U21s?Man City monitoring Embolo progress?Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'Wenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'De Bruyne not interested in comparisons
Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Report: Arsenal tracking Gerrard's cousinSterling to be rewarded with new contract?De Bruyne slams Belgium tacticsReport: Emre Can favours Man City move
> Manchester City Homepage
More Argentina News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Lionel Messi explains early exit from Argentina camp
 Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero embrace during an Argentina training session on September 06, 2013.
Jorge Sampaoli talks up Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero partnership
Argentina forward Messi returns to BarcelonaSergio Aguero: 'Seat belt was too tight'Lionel Messi: 'We want to avoid Spain'Lionel Messi angered by Argentina claimsMessi: 'Spain team to avoid at World Cup'
Ernesto Valverde: 'Messi looking tired'Mascherano to quit Argentina duty next yearDybala: 'I'm lucky to see Messi up close'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Messi: "Everything went perfectly"
> Argentina Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 