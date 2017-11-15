Cerezo: 'No Napoli offer for Vrsaljko'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo denies suggestions that Napoli have made an offer for 25-year-old full-back Sime Vrsaljko.

Vrsaljko has been strongly linked with a move to Napoli in recent days, with the Italian club reportedly learning that they can sign the 25-year-old for just shy of £16m when the January transfer window opens for business.

The player himself denied that he had an agreement with Napoli earlier this week, and now Cerezo has confirmed that the Naples club have not approached Atletico ahead of a January move.

"As of today, I haven't yet heard from Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis for Vrsaljko," Cerezo told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "I can say that we have faith in the player, as well as a lengthy contract. I won't rule out that Napoli could make an approach for the January transfer market.

"Obviously, what the player wants will make the difference, but at the moment Vrsaljko is concentrated on his season with Atletico Madrid. In January we'll talk and see what might happen."

Vrsaljko has only started two La Liga matches for Atletico this season.