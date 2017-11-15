New Transfer Talk header

Aritz Aduriz extends Athletic Bilbao deal

Experienced forward Aritz Aduriz signs a new one-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.
Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that Aritz Aduriz has signed a new one-year contract extension with the Basque club.

Aduriz, 36, has scored nine times in 18 appearances for Bilbao this term, and is now committed to the San Mames outfit until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The experienced forward, who is currently in his third spell with Bilbao, has netted 69 goals for the La Liga side since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Aduriz's latest contract with Bilbao includes a release clause of £35.8m.

