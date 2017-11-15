Aritz Aduriz extends Athletic Bilbao deal

Experienced forward Aritz Aduriz signs a new one-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that Aritz Aduriz has signed a new one-year contract extension with the Basque club.

Aduriz, 36, has scored nine times in 18 appearances for Bilbao this term, and is now committed to the San Mames outfit until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The experienced forward, who is currently in his third spell with Bilbao, has netted 69 goals for the La Liga side since the start of the 2015-16 season.

El Athletic Club y el jugador Aritz Aduriz han hecho efectivo el acuerdo por el que el jugador seguirá ligado a la disciplina rojiblanca hasta el 30 de junio de 2019. La cláusula de rescisión será de 40 millones de euros. #athletic pic.twitter.com/wDP1rkDvCg — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) November 15, 2017

Aduriz's latest contract with Bilbao includes a release clause of £35.8m.