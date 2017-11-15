New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'eye Lewis Dunk'

West Ham United want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Lewis Dunk in the January transfer window, according to a report.
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Lewis Dunk.

New Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to be given funds to improve his squad in the January transfer window, and according to The Mirror, Dunk has impressed the Scot in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign.

No team has conceded more Premier League goals (23) than West Ham this season, and Moyes revealed during his first press conference that he would be concentrating on improving the London club's defence.

Dunk only signed a new five-year contract with newly-promoted Brighton in August, but the report claims that West Ham are prepared to spend big in order to bring the 25-year-old to the London Stadium at the start of 2018.

The centre-back came through the youth system at Brighton, and has played every minute of their Premier League campaign thus far.

