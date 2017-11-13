Pearce: 'Moyes wants to make early impact'

Stuart Pearce says that David Moyes wants to make an 'early impact' at West Ham United following his recent appointment as manager.

Stuart Pearce has given an insight into how West Ham United manager David Moyes will approach his new challenge.

The Scotsman - who has had failed spells in charge of Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland - was appointed last week as Slaven Bilic's successor.

Pearce, Alan Irvine and Billy McKinley were later added to the 54-year-old's backroom team at the London Stadium.

"David wants to have an impact quite early on, which is quite understandable. He's used to working with Alan Irvine and Billy before," Pearce told talkSPORT.

"I'm the only one he hasn't worked with. It's really just a case of all us finding our level and then using the strengths within our squad from there.

"We've got a manager that likes coaching – and three coaches as well – [so] it gives us the ability to get round all the players and work individually and in units more often maybe than when you've got a lighter squad."

Moyes's first game in charge will be Sunday's Premier League meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road.