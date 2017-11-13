West Ham 'waiting for Flores'

West Ham United are reportedly waiting for ex-Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores to become available, despite recently hiring David Moyes.

The East London outfit installed Moyes as Slaven Bilic's replacement just 24 hours after the Croatian's sacking.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss is believed to have agreed a deal until the end of the season, which would give the West Ham owners a window to swoop for a long-term leader.

According to Spanish publication Sport, co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan are keen on Flores due to the 52-year-old's ability to guide Watford to 13th in the Premier League table and the FA Cup semi-finals in his one season in charge at Vicarage Road.

The report claims that the Spaniard, who is currently the head coach of Espanyol, is open to one day returning to England.