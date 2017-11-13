New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United boss David Moyes keen to sign Everton winger Kevin Mirallas?

West Ham to move for Kevin Mirallas?
© Getty Images
West Ham United boss David Moyes is reportedly keen to secure a deal for Everton winger Kevin Mirallas during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:51 UK

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for West Ham United.

Mirallas is currently unsettled at Goodison Park, with the Belgian international having made just four appearances in all competitions this season and having being left frustrated with his exclusion from the squad to face Watford earlier this month.

The 30-year-old will allegedly wait until Everton name their new manager before deciding on his future but according to The Mirror, West Ham have already identified the wideman ahead of the start of 2018.

David Moyes has just taken charge of the Hammers, with the Scot keen to strengthen his new squad at the earliest opportunity with the East London outfit currently sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

Back in 2012, Moyes signed Mirallas for the Toffees, and the player has since gone on to net 38 goals in 183 appearances in all competitions.

Mirallas still has just over two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club.

Javier Hernandez in action for West Ham United on August 1, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes: 'No special treatment for Chicharito'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin Mirallas, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Sean Dyche gives orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Everton 'told to pay £3.5m to snare Burnley boss Sean Dyche'
 Thomas Vermaelen in action for Barcelona B on September 24, 2014
Thomas Vermaelen: 'Barcelona blocked summer exit'
 Kevin Mirallas of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015
West Ham United boss David Moyes keen to sign Everton winger Kevin Mirallas?
Forster hails "fantastic" manager KoemanAllardyce warns Barkley over careerMirallas to decide future in January?Bolasie: 'I won't rush Everton comeback'Sam Allardyce: 'Still no Everton talks'
Chelsea 'want Barkley in January splurge'Everton board 'split over Sam Allardyce'Round: 'Allardyce could make Everton top six'Morata 'recommends Ramirez to Conte'Osman urges Everton against Allardyce
> Everton Homepage
More West Ham United News
Stuart Pearce, the Nottingham Forest manager looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Report: Stuart Pearce accepts West Ham United coaching offer
 Kevin Mirallas of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015
West Ham United boss David Moyes keen to sign Everton winger Kevin Mirallas?
 Adam Lallana of Liverpool (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal wth Danny Ings of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015
Report: West Ham United leading race to land Danny Ings
Moyes: 'No special treatment for Chicharito'Arnautovic: 'West Ham critics have no life"Hernandez struggling with hamstring injuryBrady: 'Sacking Bilic was a tough call'Spurs consider offer for Manuel Lanzini?
West Ham ready to offload Arnautovic?West Ham 'to sell youth for transfer funds'Moyes fires warning to West Ham playersDavid Moyes: 'I have a point to prove'Moyes keen to add Pearce to coaching staff
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 