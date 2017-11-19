PSG quoted £30m for Mourinho signature?

Report: Paris Saint-Germain quoted £30m for Jose Mourinho signature

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United contract will force Paris Saint-Germain to pay £30m should they wish to recruit the Portuguese manager, according to a report.
Paris Saint-Germain will have to pay £30m if they wish to recruit Jose Mourinho in the summer, according to a report.

The Portuguese manager is believed to be in a contract stand-off with Manchester United, with the Ligue 1 giants said to be monitoring the situation closely.

According to The Mirror, however, the terms of the deal signed by Mourinho when joined United 18 months ago was designed to give the club extra security should such a situation arise.

The report claims that the three-year deal includes the option of another 12 months, but the clause can only be triggered by the club, which means United would be due two years' compensation should the 54-year-old quit at the end of the season.

Since Mourinho's arrival at Old Trafford, United have won the Europa League, the League Cup, and are currently second in the Premier League table.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring with Antonio Valencia during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
