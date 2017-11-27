New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Shaw, Martial, Aubameyang
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Monday, November 27, 2017

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester City keeping tabs on Inigo Martinez
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is weighing up a move for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, according to a report. Read more.

Liverpool 'to block Andrew Robertson loan exit in January'
A report claims that Andrew Robertson has asked Jurgen Klopp for a loan exit in January, but the Liverpool manager intends to keep him at Anfield all season. Read more.

Robert Lewandowski eyeing Major League Soccer switch?
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's wife admits that the pair "dream" of living in Los Angeles, sparking rumours of a potential move to Major League Soccer. Read more.

Man United 'begin talks for Argentinian starlet Luciano Cingolani'
A report claims that young Argentinian striker Luciano Cingolani is wanted by Manchester United, who are prepared to remain patient in their transfer pursuit. Read more.

Report: Borussia Dortmund to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January
Borussia Dortmund are looking to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January for £54m following a number of disciplinary issues, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid preparing £80m bid for Manchester United star Anthony Martial
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £80m move for Manchester United and France attacker Anthony Martial, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Inter Milan to cool Shkodran Mustafi interest until end of season
Inter Milan reportedly decide to put plans for a bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on hold until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United eager to sign Luke Shaw on loan
Newcastle United are reportedly eager to make a loan move for out-of-favour Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw in January. Read more.

Report: Jose Mourinho in talks with Raphael Varane over Manchester United move
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is considering a potential move to Manchester United following talks with Jose Mourinho, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal to launch fresh bid for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar
Arsenal decide to launch a fresh bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January, according to reports. Read more.

Karim Benzema, who got the keys to my bimmer, celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Espanyol on January 31, 2016
