Transfer Talk Daily Update: Shaw, Martial, Aubameyang

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester City keeping tabs on Inigo Martinez

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is weighing up a move for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, according to a report.

Liverpool 'to block Andrew Robertson loan exit in January'

A report claims that Andrew Robertson has asked Jurgen Klopp for a loan exit in January, but the Liverpool manager intends to keep him at Anfield all season.

Robert Lewandowski eyeing Major League Soccer switch?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's wife admits that the pair "dream" of living in Los Angeles, sparking rumours of a potential move to Major League Soccer.

Man United 'begin talks for Argentinian starlet Luciano Cingolani'

A report claims that young Argentinian striker Luciano Cingolani is wanted by Manchester United, who are prepared to remain patient in their transfer pursuit.

Report: Borussia Dortmund to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

Borussia Dortmund are looking to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January for £54m following a number of disciplinary issues, according to reports.

Report: Real Madrid preparing £80m bid for Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £80m move for Manchester United and France attacker Anthony Martial, according to reports.

Report: Inter Milan to cool Shkodran Mustafi interest until end of season

Inter Milan reportedly decide to put plans for a bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on hold until the end of the season.

Report: Newcastle United eager to sign Luke Shaw on loan

Newcastle United are reportedly eager to make a loan move for out-of-favour Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw in January.

Report: Jose Mourinho in talks with Raphael Varane over Manchester United move

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is considering a potential move to Manchester United following talks with Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

Report: Arsenal to launch fresh bid for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar

Arsenal decide to launch a fresh bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January, according to reports.